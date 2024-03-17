When the Oregon men's basketball team landed in Las Vegas earlier this week, it did so already teetering on the brink of a disappointing end to a once-promising season and the potential of missing the NCAA tournament for the third straight season.
Questions would have amplified about coach Dana Altman's future, whether he was still the right person to lead the program despite one of the most impressive coaching resumes in college basketball.
The only way for the Ducks to stave off all of that was to win three games in three days to take the Pac-12 championship and force their way into the NCAA tournament field with the conference's automatic bid.
"Believe. That's the word -- believe," senior guard Jermaine Couisnard said afterward. "We knew what we had to come here to do, we knew we had to win three straight, so everybody just had to put everything aside and just do whatever it takes for us to get the win."
Just like they did against UCLA and top-seeded Arizona the previous two nights, the No. 4-seeded Ducks weathered a slow start against Saturday before tapping into that steely resilience Couisnard referenced while pulling away late for a 75-68 win over No. 3-seeded Colorado in the Pac-12 championship game at T-Mobile Arena.
It marks the first Pac-12 tournament title for the Ducks (23-11) since 2019 and the program's sixth overall -- second only to Arizona's nine -- since the event debuted in 2002.
And this one was as sweet as any, as Altman looked unburdened from the taxing stress of the team's injury setbacks and any other frustrations that had come from this erratic season that had come unraveled after a 5-0 start in league play.
"As a coach, you get a lot of opportunities and these guys don't. You never take it for granted because it can always be your last one. They're not that easy to make -- injuries, sickness, not hitting a shot," Altman said. "... But the reason this one's different is [N'Faly] Dante was hurt in 2021 when we went to the Sweet 16. Jermaine came and wanted to go. Those guys, it's their last chance. ... So you want those guys to experience it. Really important for Dante, really important for Jermaine."
Dante, Oregon's veteran big man, had taken a hard fall to the court the previous game and was said to be sore throughout the day entering the championship. He then found himself on the bench with two early fouls, but nothing could deter him Saturday as he went a perfect 12 of 12 from the field for 25 points, 9 rebounds, a block and 3 steals.
"Dante, his last two games against Colorado he went 12 for 12 and 10 for 10 -- we probably ought to get him the ball a little bit more, guys," Altman joked during the postgame press conference.
Couisnard added 14 points and 8 assists with just 1 turnover while freshman guard Jackson Shelstad continued his strong tournament play with 17 points.
Altman highlighted his veterans for rallying the team and making a run like this possible.
"We had great leadership from Jermaine and Dante and the rest of the guys picked it up, followed," he said. "... I think every team reflects its best players, and I think our team is a reflection of those two guys -- their resilience. They both went through knee surgeries -- Dante two and Jermaine one -- they've both missed a lot of games since they've been here, but their toughness and their resiliency is something that the guys respected and I think followed."
Oregon needed more of that resilience Saturday as Colorado (24-10), which had won its last eight games and swept the regular-season series with the Ducks, jumped out to a 20-11 lead a little past the halfway point of the first half.
But by halftime, the Ducks had a 33-30 advantage after a 14-4 run to close the half.
Colorado briefly took the lead back three times in the second half but never for long.
Dante was the tone-setter, hitting all 8 of his shots after halftime and coming through with one timely dunk or layup after another.
A Luke O'Brien 3-pointer gave Colorado its final lead, 62-62 with 4:51 remaining, but the Ducks scored the next five points on a Kwame Evans free throw, two foul shots from Shelstad and a Jadrian Tracey layup.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When the Buffaloes' Eddie Lampkin scored down low to make it a two-point game, Dante followed with a dunk, a layup and Couisnard hit a free throw to push the lead to 71-64 with under a minute to play.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And soon enough, the Ducks were cutting down the nets and looking ahead to a season that may well still have plenty of life left in it after all as they now await their NCAA tournament seeding Sunday during the live selection show on CBS (3 p.m. PT).
"For me, it's just something I always dreamed of," Couisnard said.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PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv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PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv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PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv
Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx
dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i
bHRyIj5Zb3VyIDIwMjQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9o
YXNodGFnL1BhYzEyTUJCP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF
dGZ3Ij4jUGFjMTJNQkI8L2E+IEFsbC1Ub3VybmFtZW50IFRlYW0g8J+kqSA8
YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vanZtYkl1U0ZuQiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIu
Y29tL2p2bWJJdVNGbkI8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUGFjLTEyIENvbmZlcmVu
Y2UgKEBwYWMxMikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9wYWMx
Mi9zdGF0dXMvMTc2OTIxMzgxNTQxMjE1ODY5OT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF
dGZ3Ij5NYXJjaCAxNywgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQg
YXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdl
dHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rp
dj4KCg==