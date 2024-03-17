When the Oregon men's basketball team landed in Las Vegas earlier this week, it did so already teetering on the brink of a disappointing end to a once-promising season and the potential of missing the NCAA tournament for the third straight season.

Questions would have amplified about coach Dana Altman's future, whether he was still the right person to lead the program despite one of the most impressive coaching resumes in college basketball.

The only way for the Ducks to stave off all of that was to win three games in three days to take the Pac-12 championship and force their way into the NCAA tournament field with the conference's automatic bid.

"Believe. That's the word -- believe," senior guard Jermaine Couisnard said afterward. "We knew what we had to come here to do, we knew we had to win three straight, so everybody just had to put everything aside and just do whatever it takes for us to get the win."

Just like they did against UCLA and top-seeded Arizona the previous two nights, the No. 4-seeded Ducks weathered a slow start against Saturday before tapping into that steely resilience Couisnard referenced while pulling away late for a 75-68 win over No. 3-seeded Colorado in the Pac-12 championship game at T-Mobile Arena.

It marks the first Pac-12 tournament title for the Ducks (23-11) since 2019 and the program's sixth overall -- second only to Arizona's nine -- since the event debuted in 2002.

And this one was as sweet as any, as Altman looked unburdened from the taxing stress of the team's injury setbacks and any other frustrations that had come from this erratic season that had come unraveled after a 5-0 start in league play.

"As a coach, you get a lot of opportunities and these guys don't. You never take it for granted because it can always be your last one. They're not that easy to make -- injuries, sickness, not hitting a shot," Altman said. "... But the reason this one's different is [N'Faly] Dante was hurt in 2021 when we went to the Sweet 16. Jermaine came and wanted to go. Those guys, it's their last chance. ... So you want those guys to experience it. Really important for Dante, really important for Jermaine."