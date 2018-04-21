“I want to first say thank you to God. Without him I am nothing,” Funa wrote. “I want to thank my family. They have been so supportive of me and I love them all so much. To my parents I love and thank you for molding me into the young man I am today.

Oregon landed a major commitment to start their spring game weekend on Saturday morning when Rivals100 Mater Dei DL Mase Funa made his announcement.





“Your college choice is important. That’s why it’s important to me that I make the right choice. The right choice and the only choice for me is the University of Oregon. I am a Duck and it’s about to get real in Eugene.

“Coach Cristobal I am home.”

Funa becomes the third commitment to Oregon’s class of 2019 joining teammate Keyon Ware-Hudson and Marques Caldwell.

The Ducks have several other Mater Dei teammates of Funa’s in town this weekend including Oregon commit Ware-Hudson and Rivals100 running back Sean Dollars.

Funa is the No. 61 ranked overall prospect in the nation and

