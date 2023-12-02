LAS VEGAS -- Oregon quarterback Bo Nix was in an introspective state of mind after what might have been his final college football game Friday night.

When it ended, as Washington running back Dillon Johnson took a pitch for 18 yards on third-and-9 with less than a minute remaining, Nix sat motionless on the end of the Ducks bench with a towel over his head. He remained like that as the final seconds ticked off to seal the Huskies' 34-31 win in the Pac-12 championship game and as the other sideline erupted in celebration and streamed onto the field.

Nix had plenty on his mind as the No. 5-ranked Ducks (11-2) came up just short yet again to this Washington time -- the second loss this season and third in the last two seasons, all by 3 points -- and came up just short of what would have likely been a College Football Playoff berth.

"Football's a tough game, and sometimes you put it all out there and you come up short," Nix said afterward. "There at the end it was just one of those things where you want the moment to last longer than what it can, and even though we lost it was one of those type of games it was really fun to play in. It was just a shocking end. It's tough when you're so used to go, go, go, go, go to when it ends, it's like, it just happens very quickly. ...

"What sometimes hurts is when you put it all out there and it's still not good enough."

Nix again did just that for the Ducks, as he has for two years now.

The Heisman Trophy candidate passed for 239 yards, 3 touchdowns and an interception and rushed for 69 yards in leading Oregon back from an early 20-3 deficit all the way to taking a 24-20 lead at the end of the third quarter.

When the No. 3-ranked Huskies pulled ahead again on a pair of long fourth quarter touchdown drives, leaving Oregon less than 3 minutes for a second rally, Nix at least gave the Ducks a shot. He got them in the end zone just two plays and 30 seconds later on a 63-yard catch-and-run touchdown over the middle to Traeshon Holden, to cut the deficit to 34-31 with 2:14 remaining.

Oregon just needed a stop to give its star quarterback one more chance ...

But it never came. A Ducks rushing defense that had been one of the best in the country all season had trouble all night Friday containing Johnson, who rushed for 152 yards and 2 touchdowns on 28 carries -- the last one providing the dagger as he took the pitch right, quickly cut up field while eluding a tackle and piercing through the seam of the defense for that final 18-yard scamper to seal it.

Nix wouldn't get a shot to script a more dramatic ending to his storybook season.

"I think that's why I'm in shock because I'm expecting a game next week and expecting to go prepare for another opponent. ... I'm going to miss college football. I know it was my goal my whole entire life to be a college quarterback and to play and to win a national championship. Even though that may be off the table -- it's not necessarily something that can be obtained anymore," Nix said, working through the moment and finding perspective in real time.

"... It's disappointing to lose in a game like this, obviously for many reasons, but I just think going into the game you don't prepare for losing because that would be a loser's mentality. So when it does happen it's just kind of puts you in shock and you just have to think about it and battle your feelings, battle those negative thoughts."

Nix said he has not made a decision yet on whether he will play in Oregon's bowl game and that this wasn't the moment to ponder that.

"Right now, I'm just going to enjoy the moments that I have with my teammates, and as crazy as it sounds, I'm going to enjoy this plane ride home with the guys because I've had many of them before but I'm not sure how many of them I'm going to have in front of me," he continued. "Just a lot of emotions, a lot going on that, man, you wish you could change, you wish you go could go back and do so many different things."

What Ducks coach Dan Lanning wished he could go back and change was how his team started the game.

Oregon started with three-and-outs on three of its first four possessions and just like that was down 20-3.

"You just can't start off slow against a really good team, and we obviously started off slow," Lanning said. "They won a lot of critical situations as far as third down. We thought third down was a place we had to be good. They were effective running the ball. We didn't do a good job stopping the run, and then we weren't able to run the ball. You've got to be able to run the ball in games like this."

It was an uncharacteristic game for the Ducks in that regard.

Bucky Iriving managed just 20 rushing yards on 9 carries while Jordan James added 35 yards and a touchdown on 5 carries. Oregon's rushing stats were buffered by Nix, who finished with 69 yards on the ground (most coming on a late 44-yard scamper).

And on the flip side, Washington's 157 rushing yards was its third-best total all season and the most the Ducks' normally stifling defense had given up since Week 2.

"Overall, it just comes down to execution. We didn't execute, we weren't in the right fits from what it seems like on the field," linebacker Jeffrey Bassa said. "I still have to look at the film, see what particularly went wrong, but it just came down to execution. That was really it."

Lanning also lamented the disparity in third down success. Much was made of Oregon going 0 for 3 on fourth downs in the 36-33 loss to Washington back in October -- this time the Ducks converted both of their fourth down tries but were just 3 of 10 on third down, while the Huskies converted 10 of 15 third downs.

"I'd say critical moments [were the difference]," Lanning said. "... You've got to be better on third down, you've got to be able to establish the run. The last time we played these guys we were able to run the ball. We didn't have that success tonight. But again, credit to them. They played good in critical moments and we didn't finish."

And yet, the Ducks still had every chance to win this one ...

Nix got Oregon moving on its final drive of the first half, starting with a 39-yard completion to Tez Johnson and ultimately a 2-yard touchdown toss to tight end Terrance Ferguson on third-and-goal with 9 seconds left.