*****

1. Oregon will feel the most impact from the 2020 class next season.

Farrell’s take: FACT. Mario Cristobal’s team will get a shot in the arm from players such as Justin Flowe, Noah Sewell and Dontae Manning. And on offense let’s not forget about Kris Hutson and others. They may not play as many true freshman as some other teams at the top, but the impact of the ones they play will be remarkable. Gorney’s take: FICTION. The Oregon class is excellent and all those guys could have an immediate impact in the Pac-12, but I’m going with LSU. Elias Ricks has the ability to earn the starting cornerback job opposite Derek Stingley Jr., tight end Arik Gilbert has the physical ability to play from day one, receiver Kayshon Boutte can be a huge contributor early on and safety Jordan Toles could help on the back end. Oregon will have a lot of instant-impact freshmen, but LSU could have even more.

2. The Gators can win the SEC recruiting battle in 2021.

Dan Mullen (AP Images)

Farrell’s take: FICTION. I love the addition of Tim Brewster on the staff, and he will take recruiting at Florida to another level. However, can we really pick the Gators to win the national recruiting title? Because that’s what it takes to win the SEC. Even Urban Meyer couldn’t do that in his time at Florida, so you have to take Alabama, Georgia and LSU as teams that have a better shot at finishing on top. Gorney’s take: FICTION. Georgia is coming off three straight team recruiting titles. Alabama has won its fair share and the Crimson Tide are looking to return to the top, especially after being out of the College Football Playoff. LSU is coming off a national title, so recruiting will be great. Those are the three biggest hurdles for Florida to win the SEC, and then there are Clemson, Ohio State and others that recruit so well in other conferences. Dan Mullen is a phenomenal coach and Tim Brewster is a great recruiter, but the Gators aren’t swimming in those deep waters just yet.

3. UCLA is the forgotten team in recruiting around college football.

Chip Kelly (AP Images)