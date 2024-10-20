Fifth Quarter 2024: Purdue

In the third episode we talk National Letter of Intent, BIG recruiting weekend, and look to the matchup with Purdue.
The staff of DSA have gathered around our mythical round table for our thoughts and predictions ahead of the Purdue game
Adam Gorney breaks down the latest with athlete McKay Madsen's recruitment, including interest in Oregon, BYU, and UCLA.
Today Jake Hamre joins us with his takeaways from the Ohio State game Saturday.
Today on the Thursday Roundup, a look back at the week that was with our grades, thoughts, player and recruit content!
In the third episode we talk National Letter of Intent, BIG recruiting weekend, and look to the matchup with Purdue.
The staff of DSA have gathered around our mythical round table for our thoughts and predictions ahead of the Purdue game
Adam Gorney breaks down the latest with athlete McKay Madsen's recruitment, including interest in Oregon, BYU, and UCLA.