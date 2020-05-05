Film Room: Terrell Tilmon
Oregon added to its 2021 class on Friday night when Mansfield (Tex.) Timberview standout Terrell Tilmon announced his decision via social media. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound weakside defensive end becam...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news