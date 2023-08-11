Five Takeaways: Carlos Locklyn talks RBs, Troy Franklin in sync with Bo Nix
Oregon football has no shortage of depth in 2023 and that’s challenged guys who were highly-touted high school players to find alternative ways to help out their football team. That impact can come on special teams.
On Friday, following practice No. 9 of fall camp, Oregon running backs coach Carlos Locklyn talked about how he’s encouraged those in his position group to embrace a role on special teams if that means earning snaps and seeing the field.
Here are five takeaways from interviews with Locklyn, wide receiver Troy Franklin and defensive back Khamari Terrell.
1. Backup RBs competing for opportunities on special teams
The Ducks are returning their top two rushers in Bucky Irving and Noah Whittington as well as short-yardage specialist Jordan James. They also added four-star recruits Jayden Limar and Dante Dowdell, who were used to touching the ball on the majority of plays in high school.
That won’t be the case for either this season. Their impact on the offense lies in future seasons. But Locklyn sees a role for those freshmen this year — as long as they’re willing to accept it.
“You got one ball, and in that room we got three talented guys,” Locklyn said. “Just being realistic, you’re a young [guy] coming in, you can make an impact on special teams. You want to see a young man’s true sacrifice, you’ll see that on special teams.”
Whether it may be as the returner, a gunner or a blocker for the punter, Limar and Dowdell will have opportunities to see playing time. Showing dedication will result in earning those more desired touches sooner.
2. The evolving state of the running back position
Locklyn and his room have had open conversations about a hot topic in football circles: the value of the running back.
A former running back himself, he tries to teach his guys certain ways to make themselves indispensable to Oregon and a potential suitor in the NFL.
“We talk about making knowledge your greatest talent,” Locklyn said. “Making yourself valuable, knowing pass protection, knowing what pressure is coming, being as smart as your quarterback.”
Locklyn’s had success bolstering guys onto that next level as former Memphis running backs Antonio Gibson, Kenneth Gainwell and Tony Pollard all hold valuable roles for their respective teams. It’s telling as each has a versatile skill set — the ability to run between the tackles, block and catch the ball.
“I told my guys before, ‘If you want to play in the NFL, there are a couple of things you gotta be able to do. You got to be a multi-faceted back; you got to be able to run the ball, catch the ball and play special teams,’” Locklyn said. “If you can’t do that, you’ll only dream about playing in the NFL.”
For Irving, last season that manifested itself in playing kick returner at times and Locklyn mentioned Irving may assume that role occasionally in 2023.
