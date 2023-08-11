Locklyn and his room have had open conversations about a hot topic in football circles: the value of the running back.

A former running back himself, he tries to teach his guys certain ways to make themselves indispensable to Oregon and a potential suitor in the NFL.

“We talk about making knowledge your greatest talent,” Locklyn said. “Making yourself valuable, knowing pass protection, knowing what pressure is coming, being as smart as your quarterback.”

Locklyn’s had success bolstering guys onto that next level as former Memphis running backs Antonio Gibson, Kenneth Gainwell and Tony Pollard all hold valuable roles for their respective teams. It’s telling as each has a versatile skill set — the ability to run between the tackles, block and catch the ball.

“I told my guys before, ‘If you want to play in the NFL, there are a couple of things you gotta be able to do. You got to be a multi-faceted back; you got to be able to run the ball, catch the ball and play special teams,’” Locklyn said. “If you can’t do that, you’ll only dream about playing in the NFL.”

For Irving, last season that manifested itself in playing kick returner at times and Locklyn mentioned Irving may assume that role occasionally in 2023.