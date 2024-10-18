Flock Talk: Emotional Rescue

in other news
Wednesday War Room: Previewing Purdue
Today in the War Room, we take a first look at Purdue and some of the key players on both sides of the ball.
Marcus Harper II: "We know who we are"
Marcus Harper talked about the progress of the offensive line this season and looked forward following today's practice.
Justius Lowe preparing for bigger role
Justius Lowe talked about his expanded role agaisnt Ohio State and how he will prepare for Purdue.
Nikko Reed: "Just seeing where our feet are at feels good."
Nikko Reed talked about the win over Ohio State and looked forward to Purdue today after practice.
Derrick Harmon previews Purdue game
Derrick Harmon spoke after practice today about remaining focused after the big win over Ohio State.
