Wednesday War Room: Previewing Purdue

Wednesday War Room: Previewing Purdue

Today in the War Room, we take a first look at Purdue and some of the key players on both sides of the ball.

 • Scott Reed
Marcus Harper II: "We know who we are"

Marcus Harper II: "We know who we are"

Marcus Harper talked about the progress of the offensive line this season and looked forward following today's practice.

 • Scott Reed
Justius Lowe preparing for bigger role

Justius Lowe preparing for bigger role

Justius Lowe talked about his expanded role agaisnt Ohio State and how he will prepare for Purdue.

 • Scott Reed
Nikko Reed: "Just seeing where our feet are at feels good."

Nikko Reed: "Just seeing where our feet are at feels good."

Nikko Reed talked about the win over Ohio State and looked forward to Purdue today after practice.

 • Scott Reed
Derrick Harmon previews Purdue game

Derrick Harmon previews Purdue game

Derrick Harmon spoke after practice today about remaining focused after the big win over Ohio State.

 • Scott Reed

Published Oct 18, 2024
Flock Talk: Emotional Rescue
Scott Reed
