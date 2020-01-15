The latest twists and turns in the recruiting saga of Leonard Manuel now have the long-time Florida commit set to take multiple official visits and pushing his signing past February and all the way into April. Manuel recently released his top four schools on Twitter and confirmed with Rivals.com at the Polynesian Bowl in Hawaii on Tuesday that he's nowhere near making his pledge with the Gators officially official. The one-time Tennessee and Miami commit broke down his final options with Rivals on Wednesday.

"I'm still 100 percent committed to the Gators. The four schools that I put out, Baylor, Ole Miss, Oregon and Florida, it's just kind of a chance to get out of the state and visit those schools I didn't get to earlier in the process. I'm just going to go visit those schools because you can't be blindsided. You never know what's going to happen."

Florida: "I talk with the Gators coaches a few times a week. We're in contact often. I loved the way they finished the season. Playing in a big bowl game, winning it and winning more than 10 games. It's a great season. Coach (Dan) Mullen has done all of this without his own recruits. Basically, he's just starting to have the guys he brought in make a major impact so it's only going to go up from here. It shows a lot about what type of coach he is."

Oregon: "I'm taking my visit there Jan. 24. I've been talking to coach (Mario) Cristobal directly. I've always been talking to coach Cristobal since my 10th grade year. He's always recruited me hard. I know they just hired coach (Joe) Moorhead to be their offensive coordinator and he was actually recruiting me when he was at Mississippi State. So I will get a chance to talk to him when I'm up there, too. Coach Cristobal has told me they want to use me on the outside going deep down the field and just creating mismatches. I haven't been there to campus for football, so I'm excited to see the campus and the facilities."

Ole Miss: "I'm taking my visit there Jan. 31. Coach (Lane) Kiffin has been recruiting me for four years now. It's been continuous. It's the same thing. He was even recruiting me when he was at FAU. I love coach Kiffin. He's a nice guy and he likes me. I haven't been to Oxford before so I'm looking forward to seeing it. Coach Kiffin hasn't talked much to be about X's and O's at Ole Miss, he just wants to get me up there to see it for myself."

Baylor: "I'm thinking about actually going to Baylor soon,. I'm talking to them about it right now. They might be flying me in right from here in Hawaii. I wasn't sure if I was going to be playing in the game or not. I was coming, for sure, but I wasn't sure if I'd be playing. But this is a once-in-a-lifetime chance.You don't just get to come to Hawaii. So I had to come but I might fly from the game down to Baylor and take an official."

Coaching situation: "Yeah, that's a big thing and I'm not really sure about that. I talked to Coach Okam, that's who I've been talking to there, and he said they should have one this week."

Why Baylor is in the mix: "They throw the ball a lot. They get the ball out quick and throw it around to their receivers. They had a great year and had young receivers who played a lot. Just watching that, them having young guys come in and start that means a lot."

On academic status: "I have everything good, passed my tests and everything."

Signing plans: "I'm not signing in February. I'm going to wait. I'm not sure yet, but I know I'm going to wait.