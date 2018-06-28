“All the time I am on the phone with them since I was up there, Facetiming, everything. I really feel a part of the family.”

“The coaching staff, I’m solid with literally everybody on the coaching staff,” said Wilhoite. “Even the player personnel guys, all the way to the head coach. The coaching staff has treated me like family ever since I was there.

His relationship to Coach Cristobal and the Oregon staff was one of the primary reasons he picked the Ducks.

Oregon continued its recruiting hot streak on Thursday when Rivals100 wide receiver Lance Wilhoite made his announcement while at the Rivals Five-Star Challenge in Atlanta. The high four-star prospect became the second wide receiver committed to the Duck class of 2019, joining four-star IMG Academy prospect Josh Delgado who pledged to Oregon last week.





Just last weekend he was in Eugene on an official visit.

“I was blown back by Oregon,” admitted Wilhoite. “Everything about Oregon is top-of-the-line compared to any other school. It is a one-of-a-kind to be honest with you.”

One obstacle the Ducks overcame in securing his commitment was the 2365 miles between Nashville and Eugene.

“Distance was big for my family and me, but when we got down to it, we thought of it like a business decision,” explained Wilhoite. “It’s not about right now, it’s about the future. I know if I get drafted to the league, and I go somewhere like Green Bay, it won’t be a problem, so we decided not to let location be a factor right now.”

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound athlete is ranked as the No. 34 overall prospect in the nation, a high four-star bordering on five star. As such, dozens of schools offered and were in hot pursuit.

Luckily for the Oregon staff, they will not necessarily have to continue fighting other schools between now and signing day.

“I haven’t decided if I will take any more recruiting visits,” said Wilhoite. “I don’t think so. I think I want it closed right now.”

Other finalists for the nation’s No. 5-ranked wide receiver were Auburn, Clemson, Ohio State and Penn State.

Wilhoite becomes the fourteenth commitment to Oregon's class of 2019.

