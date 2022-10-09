Before the game even started, an offensive clinic on both sides was to be expected. While both teams were able to move the ball well in the first half, it came down to success in the red zone.

Oregon won the red zone battle on both sides of the ball on Saturday. Arizona decided to start the game with the ball, a decision that would have been a good one if it wasn’t for a costly fumble inside the 10-yard line.

The Ducks (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) were stopped on their initial drive coming off the turnover. After that, Kenny Dillingham figured things out. Oregon almost matched its four-touchdown first half with three more in the second half en route to a 49-22 victory in Tucson.

It was a result of melodic drives finished by punch-in touchdown runs by five different ball carriers. The offensive line was too powerful for the Wildcats, and when the ball crept closer to the goal line, there was almost no answer.

Arizona was able to make its own impressive drives as well. When things got closer to the goal line, the Wildcats crumbled. Oregon’s defense bent but did not break. They held the Wildcats to a field goal on three separate drives that threatened the end zone. Three more drives ended in a turnover and made the lead insurmountable.

Bo Nix found a barrage of receivers downfield all game. None of his passes ended in the end zone, but he still managed to sneak in three times with his legs. The Wildcats' failed fourth-quarter onside kick attempt, down by 27, was the finishing blow, to make it 5-straight wins for the Ducks heading into the bye week.