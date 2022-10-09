Game Breakdown: Oregon runs away with dominant win on the road at Arizona
Before the game even started, an offensive clinic on both sides was to be expected. While both teams were able to move the ball well in the first half, it came down to success in the red zone.
Oregon won the red zone battle on both sides of the ball on Saturday. Arizona decided to start the game with the ball, a decision that would have been a good one if it wasn’t for a costly fumble inside the 10-yard line.
The Ducks (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) were stopped on their initial drive coming off the turnover. After that, Kenny Dillingham figured things out. Oregon almost matched its four-touchdown first half with three more in the second half en route to a 49-22 victory in Tucson.
It was a result of melodic drives finished by punch-in touchdown runs by five different ball carriers. The offensive line was too powerful for the Wildcats, and when the ball crept closer to the goal line, there was almost no answer.
Arizona was able to make its own impressive drives as well. When things got closer to the goal line, the Wildcats crumbled. Oregon’s defense bent but did not break. They held the Wildcats to a field goal on three separate drives that threatened the end zone. Three more drives ended in a turnover and made the lead insurmountable.
Bo Nix found a barrage of receivers downfield all game. None of his passes ended in the end zone, but he still managed to sneak in three times with his legs. The Wildcats' failed fourth-quarter onside kick attempt, down by 27, was the finishing blow, to make it 5-straight wins for the Ducks heading into the bye week.
Scoring summary
First Quarter:
5:27, Arizona: Tyler Loop 38-yard field goal, 3-0 Arizona
2:53, Oregon: Noah Whittington 55-yard run (Camden Lewis PAT), 7-3 Oregon
Second Quarter:
12:01, Oregon: Bo Nix 2-yard run (Camden Lewis PAT), 14-3 Oregon
4:42, Oregon: Moliki Matavao 3-yard run (Camden Lewis PAT), 21-3 Oregon
3:43, Arizona: DJ Williams 52-yard run (Tyler Loop PAT), 21-10 Oregon
0:34, Oregon: Jordan James 2-yard run (Camden Lewis PAT), 28-10 Oregon
0:00, Arizona: Tyler Loop 36-yard field goal, 28-13 Oregon
Third Quarter:
11:13, Oregon: Bo Nix 2-yard run (Camden Lewis PAT), 35-13 Oregon
9:44, Oregon: Bucky Irving 23-yard run (Camden Lewis PAT), 42-13 Oregon
5:05, Oregon: Bo Nix 25-yard run (Camden Lewis PAT), 49-13 Oregon
0:28, Arizona: Tyler Loop 30-yard field goal, 49-16 Oregon
Fourth Quarter:
9:51, Arizona: Jayden de Laura 11-yard pass to Tetairoa McMillan (2-point conversion no good), 49-22 Oregon
Turning point
The game was just on the verge of being out of hand after the Ducks started the second half right where they left off, a dominating drive capped with a score. Down by 22, de Laura felt the pressure and had his pass tipped at the line of scrimmage, resulting in Jahlil Florence’s first career interception. The second turnover of the game gave Oregon the ball back in enemy territory, which resulted in another score that all but sealed the victory.
Ducks offensive player of the game
The offensive line as a unit was the offensive player of the game for Oregon. Bo Nix was able to stay clean in the pocket, helping him end the game with a completion percentage of 80%. Run blocking was excellent as well on Saturday. Six players ran for a combined 306 yards and seven touchdowns, Nix with three of them. Arizona went against a wall and it allowed everyone on the offense to succeed.
Ducks defensive player of the game
Again, I give this solo award to a group rather than a single player. The defensive backs were the players of the game, forcing two of the three Arizona turnovers. Combined, the unit also had 27 tackles and held the dangerous Wildcat receiving corps to limited yards after the catch.
Play of the game
The first touchdown of the game for Oregon was the most exciting one of the game. The offensive line created a hole large enough for Noah Whittington to break loose. He used his speed and elusiveness to take the ball 55 yards to the house to open up the explosive scoring day. He finished as the leading rusher with 92 yards as the team finished with seven touchdowns, all coming on the ground.
Why Oregon won the game
There were a lot of things that the Ducks did well to earn the blowout victory in Tucson. The key factor was fixing the issues that hurt the team a week ago. Despite the comfortable victory against Stanford, Oregon committed 14 penalties. That number went down to five on the road, while the Wildcats had three of their own all being offside calls. With limited penalty yardage and another victory in the turnover battle, the win was made simple for Lanning and his team.
Stats
Passing:
Bo Nix: 20-25, 265 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT
Ty Thompson: 3-4, 9 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT
Rushing:
Noah Whittington: 6 carries, 92 yards, 1 TD
Bo Nix: 8 carries, 70 yards, 3 TDs
Jordan James: 10 carries, 69 yards, 1 TD
Bucky Irving: 12 carries, 67 yards, 1 TD
Sean Dollars: 2 carries, 9 yards
Moliki Matavao: 1 carry, 3 yards, 1 TD
Receiving:
Seven McGee: 4 receptions, 34 yards
Chase Cota: 3 receptions, 60 yards
Troy Franklin: 3 receptions, 38 yards
Bucky Irving: 3 receptions, 30 yards
Sean Dollars: 3 receptions, 13 yard
Kris Hutson: 2 receptions, 60 yards
Terrance Ferguson: 2 receptions, 19 yards
Moliki Matavao: 1 reception, 10 yards
Noah Whittington: 1 reception, 6 yards
Kyler Kasper: 1 reception, 4 yards