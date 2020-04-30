News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-30 08:16:59 -0500') }} football Edit

Help wanted: Pile Drivers

Veteran linemen like Dallas Warmack, Calvin Throckmorton and Shane Lemieux have joined Tyrell Crosby in the NFL. Mario Cristobal and Alex Mirabal are doing all they kind to groom a new generation of Ducks for the o-line, so far via Zoom, Skype and Go To Meeting.
Veteran linemen like Dallas Warmack, Calvin Throckmorton and Shane Lemieux have joined Tyrell Crosby in the NFL. Mario Cristobal and Alex Mirabal are doing all they kind to groom a new generation of Ducks for the o-line, so far via Zoom, Skype and Go To Meeting. (Jaime Valdez - USA Today Sports)
Dale Newton • DuckSportsAuthority
Staff Writer

Fifth in a series on jobs/roles the Ducks must fill to take the PAC and challenge for the College Football Playoff.If the Ducks want to continue their rise to the sport's upper echelon, they have t...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}