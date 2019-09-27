Pity the Pac-12 for all its cannibalization of potential playoff teams. But, man, does that league not entertain?

Last weekend, the two embattled Los Angeles teams put together storybook victories to knock off unbeaten Pac-12 foes, thereby hampering the league’s efforts to get in the playoffs. USC, which was forced to use its third-string QB from the opening series of the game on, a guy who was in the transfer portal but ended up not leaving, beats No. 10 Utah 30-23 when Matt Fink throws for 351 yards and three touchdowns.

Then crosstown rival UCLA easily topped that, rallying from 32 points down with a 50-spot in the second half to beat Washington State 67-63 despite giving up nine touchdown passes.

“We collapsed in every phase of the game,” said Mike Leach after watching a 49-17 third-quarter lead go up in smoke. #Pac12AfterDark is alive and well, even if it is leaving the conference in the playoff darkness.

One team that isn’t quite out of the playoff race out west is Oregon, and A.J. Jacobson of DuckSportsAuthority.com will represent the publishers this week since the Ducks take on five of the teams listed on our slate. For the analysts, it will be national recruiting director Mike Farrell, who is never short of college football opinions.

Off we go.

All games listed are Saturday unless noted and ET. Spreads are from Covers.com.