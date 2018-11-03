Two seasons in a row now, Justin Herbert has incurred a lost-time injury taking on linebackers at the goal line.

The last one occurred on the penultimate play of 44-15 blowout at Arizona last Saturday night. Herbert, a fierce competitor who's not prone to quit or back down, dove headlong into four defenders in a futile attempt to score a meaningless touchdown with less than a minute to play.

He got up shaken and woozy and threw incomplete to Johnny Johnson on 4th and goal from the one and the Ducks were done for the night, losing out on a last opportunity to make the final score cosmetically better.

For the game he threw a season-high 48 passes for a season-low 188 yards.

There's still hope that ill-advised hit might only cost him a couple of days of practice. Herbert was in concussion protocol at midweek, not yet officially announced in or out as of this morning.

While the will to keep fighting and never give up is admirable, Herbert has to be smarter than that. He's got to protect the franchise and live to fight another down and another day. He has to recognize what situations are worth taking risks for and which aren't.

In general, he's done a better job of protecting his body this season. He chooses good opportunities to run, gets the most out of them and then slides or gets out of bounds. And that's exactly what he should do. Taking a shot at the end of an impossibly lost game was foolish.

Of course football is a collision sport, and there's no way to play it wrapped in duct tape and styrofoam. It's the unnecessary, unwarranted and profitless risks Oregon's 38-million-dollar QB has to walk away from. From 40 yards and in, he has the arm strength to heave it out of the back of the end zone if necessary. Leave the taking-on-four-tacklers stuff to C.J. Verdell and Cyrus Habibi-Likio.



