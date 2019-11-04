THE LATEST: Class-of-2021 linebacker Cortez McKenzie committed to Miami back in June and there has been little activity as it relates to his recruitment since. McKenzie is as solid in his pledge as an underclassman can be but is still listening to pitches from other schools. Below, the St. Petersburg (Fla.) Lakewood High School star discusses the status of his commitment and outlines the other schools still in the mix.





ON WHRE THINGS STAND WITH MIAMI:

“Things are great, man. We just talk. They keep showing love. They tell me to keep grinding.”





ON WHAT HAS MADE HIM STICK WITH HIS PLEDGE THUS FAR:

“They haven’t given me any reason to rethink it. Some people see a few losses and decommit. That’s not me. Just because you have a not-perfect season, that doesn’t mean decommit to me. That’s not something I think about.”





ON WHICH MIAMI PLAYERS HE’S CLOSEST WITH:

“Deejay Dallas and [Gilbert Frierson]. Those are my boys. I was chilling with them last time I was down there.”





ON OTHER SCHOOLS PURSUING HIM:

“Oregon big time. I’ve been talking to Oregon almost every week. I talk to Coach Ken Wilson, the linebacker coach over there. Then, with USF I’m talking to Charlie Strong. Then, Arizona State is in the mix, too.”





ON USF:

“I actually haven’t visited. I was supposed to go but something happened on the way there. I didn't make it. But I’m going to go see it soon. It’s not very far obviously.”





ON OREGON:

“I want to take an official out there in the spring to go see it. I just want to get out there and see it -- see what’s up.”





ON ARIZONA STATE:

“I’ve never been out there, but I plan on going. We’ll see with them. I really don’t know a lot yet, but I will when I visit.”



