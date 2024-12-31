Oregon head coach Dan Lanning talks Ohio State ahead of Rose Bowl

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning gives a little preview for Oregon ahead of Wednesday's Rose Bowl rematch with Ohio State
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning gives a little preview for Oregon ahead of Wednesday's Rose Bowl rematch with Ohio State
Today on the Sidewalk reflecting on a transformative season, resilience, community, and my own journey to the Rose Bowl.
Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson previews the Ohio State defense; talks about the value of friendships and connections
Oregon RB Jordan James talks about his big season, freshness, versatility and connectedness with Noah Whittington.
Josh Conerly talks about the growth in the offensive line this season, the strength of the offense, ahead of Rose Bowl.
Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel reflects on his birthday, the Rose Bowl, and the value of the connections he has created.
