WR Chase Cota transferring home from UCLA to play at Oregon

Chase Cota is returning home. The Medford native, and son of former Oregon star defensive back Chad Cota, will finish his career with the Ducks after spending four seasons at UCLA.

Cota started 10 games for the Bruins last season with 12 appearances overall. He caught at least three passes in five games with his best performance of the season coming against Utah as he finished with 62 yards receiving on three catches.

The 6-foot-3 receiver caught just one touchdown pass in the 2021 season, a 14-yard catch against LSU. He went over 35 yards receiving in five separate games last year.

In his career, Cota has caught 67 passes for 883 yards and six touchdowns. His best season came in 2019 when he caught 25 passes for 350 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

In that season, Cota's most productive game came against Washington State when he had four catches for 147 yards receiving and a touchdown.

Cota has been on the field often during his collegiate career, and he will enter his final season having made over two dozen starts. He played in 43 games overall while with the Bruins.

The transfer process took close to a month for Cota, who opted to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal back on Jan. 17.