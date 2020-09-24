 DuckSportsAuthority - Pac-12 is Back - New Subscribers Deal
Pac-12 is Back - New Subscribers Deal

Brandon Gibson • DuckSportsAuthority
Staff Writer
@DSABrandonG

The Pac-12 is (finally) back. To celebrate the return to football, we are offering a limited time deal for new subscribers (expires 9/28).

Come join us and get access to team and recruiting information for Football, Basketball, and more...

Oregon football already has the #3 class in the 2021 recruiting cycle and will soon be adding more commits in 2022.

Early signing day is less than three months away, and Oregon's staff is ready to bring on a historical group.

The returning Pac-12 and Rose Bowl champions are just over a month away from hitting the gridiron, and basketball isn't far behind.

New Monthly Subscribers ($3 for the rest of 2020)

Join us today on a monthly subscription and you'll get access for the next three months for $1 a month. Following the introductory period, you'll return to the regular billing cost of $9.95 a month.

Discount Code: PacIsBack (included in the links below)

New Users: Create a user name and subscribe to monthly deal

Existing Users: Subscribe to monthly deal

New Annual Subscribers (70% off; $30 for a year)

Join us on an annual subscription and you'll get access for the next year for $2.50 a month. Following the introductory period, you'll return to the regular billing cost of $99.95 a year.

Discount Code: Pac2020 (included in the links below)

New Users: Create a user name and subscribe to annual deal

Existing Users: Subscribe to annual deal

Recruiting interviews:

Post-game interviews:

National Level Analysis

Mike Farrell and Adam Gorney's Fact or Fiction

Commitment and Impact articles

Kingsley Suamataia commits to Oregon

And more...

Professional game action photos

Weekly updates including Inside Reed

Up to the minute updates from Social Media

