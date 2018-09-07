In DSA’s Grades and Analysis from the Bowling Green game, the offensive line got a B+. What the PFF metrics showed us what an excellent performance this was by the starters. All five of them graded out in positive territory, something no other team in the Pac-12 was able to do in Week #1.

Offensive Line was tremendous

On an individual basis, Shane Lemieux, wow. Lemieux in his 65 snaps graded out as the top offensive guard in the nation in the first week, with a rating of 7.7 (out of 12). The 6-foot-4, 315-pound junior beat out South Carolina’s Zack Bailey who graded out at 7.2 and Wisconsin’s Beau Benzshawel for the honor.

Senior Jake Hanson graded as the No. 2 center in the country in Week #1 with a rating of 5.4. At the position, Texas A&M’s Erik McCoy was top rated for the first week at 6.4 and Wisconsin’s Tyler Biadasz was third at 6.3.

Calvin Throckmorton graded out as the No. 4 tackle in the Pac-12 with a rating of 3.0, while true freshman Penei Sewell, in his first-ever start at left tackle, hit a home run of an opener as the No. 6 offensive tackle in the league with a grade of 2.7.

Junior Dallas Warmack also had an excellent game in his first start, grading out as the No. 3 tackle in the Pac-12 at 3.0 behind No. 1 Lemieux and No. 2 California’s Nate Herbig (3.4).

Quarterback

Very good grade for the Ducks Justin Herbert at 5.4, good for No. 13 in the nation, No. 1 in the Pac-12. Obviously the two interceptions and the several dropped passes lowered this significantly. Herbert graded out positively in both the run and pass game.

The Pro Football Focus scale goes from -12 to 12 based upon numerous factors with each snap of the game graded. Braxton Burmeister graded out at -1.3.

Running back

This group did not grade out particularly well, with Taj Griffin (0.9) and Cyrus Habibi-Likio (0.2) the only two players to land positive marks. Darrian Felix and Travis Dye were close (-0.1)

Wide receiver

Brenden Schooler was the only player in this group to earn a positive score (0.7) although Bryan Addison and Daewood Davis graded out at 0.0. Johnny Johnson III had the least positive result of the group for game #1 with a grade of -1.2.

Tight end

In his first game as a Duck, Kano Dillon was the only tight end to grade in the positive (0.8) against Bowling Green.