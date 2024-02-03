The saga of Gatlin Bair's recruitment has finally reached an end. The four-star recruit from Burley, Idaho waited to see how all the chips fell through the offseason cycle, and Saturday he announced his commitment in favor of Oregon.

The Ducks had been battling with Michigan for a pledge from the ultra-athletic, multi-sport receiver, but the recent move by Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh to the NFL helped swing the pendulum back in favor of Oregon as of late.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound speedster shined at the All-American Bowl in San Antonio last month, and is now the 22nd four-star recruit to join Oregon's 2024 class.

The Ducks and receivers coach Junior Adams made a strong push for Bair throughout the process, and Dan Lanning staying put in Eugene certainly mattered quite a bit as well.

Even with the recent decision by Harbaugh, the Ducks had positioned themselves well throughout the process.

"Oregon's offense is really desirable, obviously," the one-time Boise State commit said. "Junior does a great job with the receivers, he produces very well. My thing is just looking at overall development in the weight room. I'm going on my mission, so when I get back I want to make sure that I come back smoothly.

"Really getting to know coach [Wilson] Love and all the coaches on the strength staff ... I'm comfortable with them. You spend most of your time with those guys."

Though he is expected to sign next week when the regular signing period begins, Bair will not join the Ducks until the 2026 season after serving his LDS mission.

Bair joins a loaded receiver group for the Ducks in the 2024 class that features fellow four-star recruits Jeremiah McClellan, Ryan Pellum and Dillon Gresham in addition to three-star prospect Jack Ressler.

The Ducks now hold 27 commitments in their record-breaking 2024 class with 26 of those prospects signing back in December.