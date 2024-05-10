The Belleville (Ill.) Althoff Catholic star is a highly productive player and is coming off a season in which he ran for 1,788 yards and 25 touchdowns.

The 11th-rated running back in the class picked Dan Lanning's program over a final group that included Illinois, Ole Miss, Missouri and Ohio State.

Oregon continues to work on building another one of the top recruiting classes, and Friday the Ducks added the latest four-star piece to the group. Following a recent visit to Eugene, Rivals250 running back Dierre Hill Jr. has made his commitment to Oregon public.

Hill, who also held offers from programs such as Notre Dame, Michigan, Louisville and Nebraska among others, visited Eugene earlier in the year before making a return trip to Oregon this spring.

The latest visit allowed him to build on his relationship with the staff, including new running backs coach Ra'Shaad Samples. That was especially important for the Ducks considering the connection that formed with Hill and former running backs coach Carlos Locklyn, who is now at Ohio State.

Hill is now the seventh commitment for the Ducks in the 2025 class and the sixth member of the Rivals250 to give the team his pledge in the cycle.

Five of the seven commits so far will play on the offensive side of the ball, and the Ducks could still add another piece at the running back spot. Five-star Jordon Davison recently narrowed his focus to four schools with Oregon being among that group alongside Alabama, Michigan and Ohio State.