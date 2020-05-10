Trying to predict the future destination of four-star athlete Ceyair Wright is more difficult than usual for two main reasons: The Los Angeles Loyola standout is highly complimentary of every program and every offer that comes in and Wright is still planning a wide-ranging set of visits once the coronavirus travel ban is lifted. There’s one other consideration: Other than school and football, Wright is serious about acting in the future along with other off-the-field pursuits and that could play a factor in his thinking when it comes time to pick a school. Wright is planning trips across the state of Texas when he can get on the road, he’s also planning swings through North Carolina (when he wraps up filming a television show), heading to Florida State and the Midwest. In today’s Ranking the Contenders, we take a shot at where Wright could land based on how his recruitment has unfolded so far.

1. USC

The Trojans have to like their chances with Wright, who has a great relationship with new position coach Donte Williams, it’s right down the road from his high school, it offers him the Los Angeles lifestyle and acting opportunities and a degree from USC carries a lot of weight. USC checks a lot of boxes for Wright on the field, off the field and socially so the Trojans could be playing a bigger factor as his recruitment continues. There’s a good chance Wright sees schools all across the country and in the end winds up staying local.

2. TEXAS

When Texas offered Wright he didn’t say he liked the offer. He didn’t say it was big. He said it was “huge” and that was not an overstatement. The four-star cornerback has family in Terrell, Texas and in College Station and he travels there often to see them. He has also been planning a trip through the state with stops at Texas, Texas A&M, Baylor and Texas Tech. And this is no joke: Wright loves that Matthew McConaughey went to Texas and since Wright is serious about acting, that is something that carries a lot of weight in his thinking.

3. ARIZONA STATE

There is a good chance that the Sun Devils could really surprise a lot of people in this recruiting class especially when it comes to defensive backs. New assistant coach Chris Hawkins has tremendous connections in California and he’s liked by all the top recruits and it’s no secret that his father, Armond, runs the Ground Zero 7-on-7 team. That cannot be overlooked when it comes to Wright, either, who is picking a school for a lot of reasons but relationships will be one of them and he knows Chris Hawkins really well. The amount of NFL experience on that Arizona State staff won’t go unnoticed, either.

4. OREGON

There is a feeling the longer Wright’s recruitment goes, and the more he develops a relationship with new defensive backs coach Rod Chance, the better the Ducks’ chances get to land his commitment. Wright has already been to Oregon and liked the facilities a whole lot (not a big surprise) plus he already has a good relationship with assistant coach Keith Heyward and others there. Getting back to campus is definitely a big opportunity for the Ducks and he plans to visit once he’s allowed back on the road. Thomas Graham starred for Ground Zero and then at Oregon as well, something Wright will consider when finalizing his choice.

5. NOTRE DAME