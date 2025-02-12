Wednesday War Room: Spring Game set

A look back at the week at DSA with football, recruiting, and basketball thoughts taking center stage.
Oregon drops fourth consecutive game in 80-76 loss at Michigan.
Today in the War Room, the talk of first round draft picks heats up and it might be just the beginning for the Ducks.
Today in Take Two, more thoughts on the always spinning coaching carousel and the spring battle position I am watching.
Today ont eh Inside Read, Jackson Catwell top 6, 2026 QB thoughts, and some coaching rumors.
A look back at the week at DSA with football, recruiting, and basketball thoughts taking center stage.
Oregon drops fourth consecutive game in 80-76 loss at Michigan.
Today in the War Room, the talk of first round draft picks heats up and it might be just the beginning for the Ducks.