Recruiting: Stanford visitors

A.J. Jacobson • DuckSportsAuthority.com
The No. 20 Oregon Ducks will be hosting No. 7 Stanford in front of a packed Autzen Stadium on Saturday. Along with the 50,000+ fans in the stands, complete with the recently returned-for-fall-term student body, will be a large contingent of highly recruited prospects, including the No. 1-ranked player for the Class of 2020, Bosco star quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei.

The following are the top Oregon recruits expected in attendance this weekend:

Official Visitors

Two defenders are the official visitors for this week, one of the nation's top middle linebackers hailing from Kentucky, and an extremely athletic defensive end from Arizona.

Unofficial visitors - Committed Ducks

Unofficial visitors - Uncommitted

