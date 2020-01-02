ORLANDO, Fla. - Oregon’s fortuitous week continued on Thursday night when the recently crowned Rose Bowl champions landed a public commitment from four-star defensive back Dontae Manning. Manning announced his decision during the fourth quarter of the Under Amour All-America Game, giving an already happy fan base another reason to celebrate.

Manning himself seemed to be enjoying his moment in the spotlight as he announced his commitment during Thursday's live national broadcast of the all-star game. He began his interview with a wide smile and a laugh.

"I've just got to thank everybody who has been in my circle," he said.

According to Manning, he chose the Ducks over Texas A&M, Arizona State and others in large part because of the coaching staff at Oregon.

“I feel like coach (Mario) Cristobal is building a heck of a defense, and we already had something on offense,” Manning said. "I just want to be a future first-rounder and shake Deion (Sanders') hand as I walk across the stage."



Finally, he was asked if he intended to play on both sides of the ball in college.

He confidently answered, "Yes, sir."

Manning, from Raytown, Mo., is thought to have signed with Oregon during the Early Signing Period, but he kept his decision private until Thursday.





