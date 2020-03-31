Named the MAAC Rookie of the Year, Aaron Estrada entered his name into the Transfer Portal two weeks ago and ever since, heard from some of the more notable programs across the nation. Inching towards a college decision, Estrada told Rivals.com that three schools stand out above the rest. The Saint Peter’s transfer brings a wealth of abilities to both sides of the floor and is hoping to make his college commitment within the coming weeks. Where he chooses has yet to be determined but there is a strong likelihood that it will be at Creighton, Oregon or Syracuse.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Creighton: “I watched Creighton play a few times. It is definitely a great place to play, great coaching staff all the way around, and also great competition in the Big East. I would love to play for Coach (Greg) McDermott. He develops players well and can get me to the next level.” Oregon: “My first conversation was great and I liked them a lot. They have great facilities that will be able to help me take my game to the next level. There system and fan support is like no other. Coach (Dana) Altman does a great job with keeping the guys going hard and playing there heart out. I could definitely see myself playing there.” Syracuse: “I like their fan support and the way they are a family. Playing in front of huge crowds every night is something I would love to do and Coach (Jim) Boeheim is a great coach and knows what it takes to play at the next level.”

