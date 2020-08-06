DuckSportsAuthority - The five best cornerback groups in college football

Fingers are crossed for a football season with the pandemic, but we will continue to have hope and preview the season. Last week, I started a series ranking the best teams in college football by position. I continue today with the cornerbacks.



1. LSU

Derek Stingley Jr. (AP Images)

You could make an argument that Derek Stingley Jr. was the best defensive back in the country last season as a true freshman, so a year of maturation should only make him better. Kary Vincent provides plenty of talent on the other side.

2. OREGON

Thomas Graham (AP Images)

The Ducks have a deep, talented group, highlighted by senior Thomas Graham. Mykeal Wright and Deommodore Lenoir would also be stars on many teams.

3. ALABAMA

Patrick Surtain (AP Images)

While there are a few question marks in the secondary, having Patrick Surtain back will automatically make the group one of the top in the country. Look for Josh Jobe to emerge this fall.

4. OHIO STATE

Shaun Wade (AP Images)

The Buckeyes have become a factory for producing NFL defensive backs, with Shaun Wade being the current star. Future star Sevyn Banks is already ready to emerge in Columbus.

5. WASHINGTON

Elijah Molden (AP Images)