Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell ’s thought-provoking Three-Point Stance is here with the top commits from the last week or so, another former first-rounder angry at his high school ranking and how bad the NFL is at evaluating quarterbacks.

It’s that time of year again -- commitment time. The dam finally broke when it came to 2019 commitments this past week as some huge names came off the board, at least for now, with early commitments. Here are the top ones from the week.

1. QB Sam Howell, Florida State — Howell is an elite QB that can do it all and is great fit for what Willie Taggart wants to do on offense

2. ATH Diwun Black, Ole Miss – A great athlete pickup, Black could play linebacker, defensive end or even defensive back if he starts on defense. All I know is that he has good size and is a superior athletic talent.

3. DT Keyon Ware-Hudson, Oregon – A big, athletic defensive tackle who can get after the passer and chase things down, he’ll be a key to the Oregon defense sooner than later.

4. LB Anthony Solomon, Miami – He’s not the biggest linebacker, but he loves to hit and he can cover a ton of ground. He’s also very good in coverage.

5. DB Moses Douglass, Kentucky – A tall and rangy defensive back he could play nickel before he settles into safety and he’s a very important legacy recruit. This was a close battle for Kentucky and one it needed to win badly.

6. DE Braedon Mowry, Texas A&M – A high motor kid with a great frame and excellent ability as a pass rusher but also against the run. He’s an important in-state keep for Texas A&M.

7. DE Rashad Cheney, Alabama – He’ll play inside at the college level and be a gap shooter for the Tide. He has outside pass rushing ability with a frame to stay inside.

8. QB Grant Tisdale, Ole Miss – How about this 1-2 punch over two years at quarterback with Matt Corral in 2018? Ole Miss makes the list twice and the recruiting Matt Luke and company have been doing is off the chain.

9. QB Ryan Hilinski, South Carolina – He’s very accurate, sees the field well and has a great feel for the game. I like him better than his ranking right now and think he could be a four-star for the Gamecocks.

10. QB Paul Tyson, Alabama – He’s an excellent decision-maker, doesn’t force the ball or turn it over and he has a compact and quick release. You hate to use the word game manager, but that’s what Alabama has had in the past and he could be that guy down the line.

11. QB Garrett Shrader, Mississippi State – He’s evasive, he can run and extend the play and has good field vision when moving around. His arm strength needs a little work, but his accuracy makes up for it.

12. DT Ledarrius Cox, Tennessee – He plays a tough position to recruit, he’s an athletic kid with power and plays with good leverage and he is physical. Those are all things Jeremy Pruitt loves.

13. QB Jalon Jones, Florida – This is the kind of quarterback Dan Mullen has had success with at all stops as Jones is just starting to scratch the surface of his potential.