Head coach Dan Lanning celebrated Oregon's official entry into the Big Ten, calling it a "landmark day" for the program. Despite the historic announcement, the team remained focused on the field. Lanning noted a physical practice session, praising quarterback Dylan Gabriel for his offensive mastery and stressing the need for improvement in the edge-rushing group. He also highlighted running back Jay Harris's off-field contributions and discussed the importance of rotating defensive linemen to maintain effectiveness.

As the Oregon Ducks continued their preseason practices, significant developments emerged on both sides of the ball. Coaches highlighted team unity, player development, and the integration of new recruits during the third and fourth sessions of fall camp, conducted in helmets and shells.





Saturday: Building Depth and Team Chemistry

The focus on building team chemistry and depth continued. Defensive backs coach Chris Hampton praised the program's attractiveness to recruits, citing the facilities, staff, and success history. He highlighted the leadership of players like Jabbar Muhammad and Peyton Woodyard and emphasized the development of younger players. Wide receivers coach Junior Adams lauded the strong connection within the wide receiver group and praised individual players' improvements, emphasizing the importance of special teams contributions.

First Full Pads Practice

Tuesday marked the Ducks' first practice in full pads, with head coach Dan Lanning emphasizing competition and the team's developing toughness. The practice featured intense drills and notable performances, including powerful blocking by offensive linemen Iapani Laloulu and Kawika Rogers and standout plays by defensive lineman Jordan Burch. Special teams drills highlighted depth, with punter Ross James impressing with a 50-yard punt and a 4.78-second hang time.

Focus on Key Players and Positions

Several key players and positions were highlighted throughout the week. Linebackers coach Brian Michalowski emphasized the physicality and effort of the linebackers, while wide receivers coach Junior Adams focused on the cohesion and competition within the receiver group. Running backs coach Ra'Shaad Samples discussed the depth at the running back position and praised freshman Da'Jaun Riggs's dedication.

Looking Ahead

As the Ducks prepare for their inaugural season in the Big Ten, the focus remains on building depth, fostering healthy competition, and striving for excellence. Practices will resume in full pads, with the first scrimmage of the fall set for Saturday at Autzen Stadium, offering further opportunities to assess the team's progress and solidify their identity on and off the field.

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

Oregon picked up two big-time commitments Saturday—2025 safety Trey McNutt and 2026 QB Jonas Williams—and Duck Sports Authority had scouting reports for both as well as a great interview with Williams.

Jonas Williams Commits to Oregon

Oregon has secured its quarterback for the 2026 recruiting class. Jonas Williams, a four-star quarterback from Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln Way East, announced his verbal commitment to the Ducks over LSU, Alabama, and Ohio State. Williams cited his strong relationship with the coaching staff, including Coach Stein and Head Coach Dan Lanning, as key factors in his decision. His connection to the West Coast, where his mother is from, also played a role.

Williams highlighted his experience during Saturday Night Lights, where he felt reassured about his choice to commit to Oregon. He praised the humble and trustworthy nature of the coaching staff and expressed excitement about recruiting other top talent to join him at Oregon. The Ducks' move to the Big Ten also influenced his decision, offering him familiarity with the Midwest region.

Williams, ranked as the No. 4 dual-threat QB and the No. 108 overall player nationally, is expected to be a cornerstone for Oregon's 2026 class. His commitment strengthens a class that already includes top-100 players Tradarian Ball and Tony Cumberland. Williams' decision is likely to attract more high-caliber recruits, enhancing the overall strength of the 2026 class.

Trey McNutt Joins 2025 Class

The Ducks also made a significant addition to their 2025 class with the commitment of Trey McNutt, a four-star safety from Shaker Heights, Cleveland, OH. McNutt, rated as the No. 20 overall player in the nation, joins a talented group that includes wide receiver Dakorien Moore and running back Jordon Davison.

McNutt’s versatility and elite speed make him a valuable asset for Oregon’s defense. His ability to play both safety and cornerback, along with his experience as a receiver, provides flexibility in defensive schemes. McNutt’s commitment boosts Oregon’s 2025 class, which is already highly regarded on the national stage.

Scouting Reports

Jonas Williams: Williams, known for his quick release and strong arm, excels as a dual-threat quarterback. His physical attributes and advanced football IQ make him one of the most exciting prospects in the 2026 class. Williams’ leadership and playmaking abilities were evident as he passed for 2,761 yards and 34 touchdowns during his freshman season. He is poised to be a major asset for the Ducks, fitting well into Oregon's dynamic offensive system.

Trey McNutt: McNutt stands out for his speed and physicality, honed through his experience as a track athlete. His versatility allows him to excel in multiple positions, including safety, cornerback, and slot receiver. McNutt's ball skills, physical playing style, and ability to diagnose plays make him a reliable defender. His commitment to Oregon reflects the program's strong appeal and strategic importance in national recruiting.

Additional Recruiting Notes

Oregon continues to recruit heavily, with targets like Jonah Williams and Ryder Lyons still in play for future classes.

The Ducks are also looking to add more defensive backs, potentially pivoting back to Adonyss Currie.

Elite visitors are expected for major home games against Ohio State and Washington, with efforts to flip committed players like Linkon Cure and Kaleb Edwards ongoing.

I continue to hear a lot about Aaron Dunn from multiple people. There are some sources who have grown very confident inside Oregon circles over the last week or so. He commits later today so we should know soon enough but there are some folks who feel Oregon is going to get some good news today.

