Thursday Roundup: Big week in transfer portal recruiting

We also took the opportunity to put out some season report cards for offense and defense. Most of the rest of the past week has been focused on recruiting – especially transfer portal notes. Below are summaries of our scouting reports from the four known commitments of the week with links to full scouting reports.

It was a slow week with the staff traveling for awards and the team doing some recovery work. We got our first chance to hear from anyone since the Penn State game when Dan Lanning and Dillon Gabriel spoke with media yesterday.





PORTAL COMMITS THIS WEEK

Dillon Thieneman

Oregon picked up a massive commit from Purdue transfer safety Dillon Thieneman. Here is our quick scouting report.

Dillon Thieneman is one of the most decorated defensive players to enter the transfer portal in recent memory. A 6’1”, 200-pound safety, Thieneman's meteoric rise through the Big Ten ranks showcases his ability to impact games at an elite level. His combination of production, football IQ, and consistency makes him an attractive addition for any program seeking to bolster its defensive backfield.

Dillon Thieneman is a game-changer with a rare blend of instincts, physicality, and playmaking ability. Programs seeking a versatile safety who can elevate their secondary and bring a winning mentality will find no better option in the portal.

Full Scouting Report: https://oregon.rivals.com/news/quaaaack-dillon-thieneman

Theran Johnson

Oregon picked up their second transfer portal defensive back commitment of the weekend on Sunday and that was a big weekend for a defensive backfield set to lose a ton of talent this offseason, so the addition of Dillon Thieneman and Theran Johnson was a key to getting reloaded for the 2025 season.

Following our commitment impact story yesterday, we took a look at what Johnson can do on the field for this scouting report.

Johnson’s move to Oregon provides him with a platform to showcase his abilities on a national stage against some of the best offenses in college football. With continued growth in man coverage and speed development, Johnson could be a mid-to-late-round NFL Draft pick with the upside to carve out a career as a reliable starting cornerback or nickel defender.

Full Scouting Report: https://oregon.rivals.com/news/theran-johnson-scouting-report

Alex Harkey

Oregon picked up a commitment from Alex Harkey, a 6-foot-6, 305-pound offensive tackle, earlier today. Harkey is an experienced and versatile lineman with one year of eligibility remaining. His journey from tight end in high school to an accomplished offensive lineman showcases his adaptability and growth.

Harkey's ability to play multiple positions along the offensive line, combined with strong performances against top-tier competition, makes him an appealing prospect for the Ducks.

Harkey is a natural fit for the right tackle spot that will be open following Ajani Cornelius's departure after the playoffs. Oregon has a lot of young talent so a one year player is a good fit for the short term while also allowing the continued long-term development of younger players.

Full Scouting Report: https://oregon.rivals.com/news/scouting-report-alex-harkey

Jamari Johnson:

Oregon secured its second transfer portal commitment of the day Tuesday - and fourth overall - from former Louisville tight end Jamari Johnson. Following his commitment we looked at some of his highlights from both Louisville and his high school tape to get a scouting report and how this commitment fits into what Oregon wants to do with their tight ends.

Johnson, a 6-foot-5, 265-pound transfer from Louisville, is expected to be ready for the 2025 season after recovering from a season-ending leg injury in 2024. The former four-star recruit and All-American demonstrated his versatility as a pass-catcher and blocker, tallying 13 receptions for 158 yards and one touchdown in seven games before his injury. Johnson’s size and athleticism make him a red-zone threat and a valuable asset in both the passing and running game. While durability and speed are areas for improvement, his potential to develop into a top-tier tight end is evident. Oregon views Johnson as a key addition, providing experience and depth to the position following key departures after this season.

Full Scouting Report: https://oregon.rivals.com/news/scouting-report-jamari-johnson

THE WEEK IN LINKS

