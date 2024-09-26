Notably, the bye week is a time for younger players to gain valuable reps, while starters recover and regroup. These weeks are essential for building depth and honing skills across the roster, which will be key for Oregon as they prepare for their future in the competitive Big Ten. The Ducks' performance in the latter half of the season may hinge on how well they use this break to stay fresh and focused.

As the college football season progresses, a bye week becomes crucial for teams like Oregon, offering more than just physical recovery. It provides a chance for strategic resets, allowing teams to focus on fine-tuning areas that may have been overlooked during the weekly grind.

The no-news update on Autzen Expansion

The long-discussed expansion of Autzen Stadium remains a point of interest, especially with Oregon's upcoming move to the Big Ten. Oregon's athletic director Rob Mullens hinted at the importance of future facilities during the extension of head coach Dan Lanning's contract. Autzen, currently the fifth-largest stadium in the Pac-12, will fall to the 13th-largest in the expanded Big Ten. Mullens emphasized the importance of football to Oregon's revenue, as it generates 70% of resources supporting the school’s 20 sports.

While no specific expansion plans have been revealed, the north side of the stadium is in need of work, with an estimated addition of 7,000 to 10,000 seats. Complications, such as the construction of a new indoor practice facility, may delay the timeline for a final plan, but fans can expect more seating and enhancements once it happens.

Sunday Morning Side Walk: A bye and a goodbye

With Oregon football on a bye week, it was a fitting time for reflection, leading to a personal trip to Oakland for the final homestand of the A's at the Coliseum. This moment was shared with my two sons, lifelong baseball fans who grew up watching games with me. As we watched the A's close out their era at the stadium, I couldn't help but reflect on how baseball had been a bond that connected our family through the years. Though the A's lost 10-0, the experience went beyond the game, symbolizing our journey as a family and the cherished moments we've shared through the ups and downs of life and sport.

Take Two: After Dark

Oregon's late start times have sparked debate about how late games impact viewership across time zones. While it’s true that 76% of the population lives in the Eastern and Central Time Zones, the fact remains that late-night games fill an important slot for FOX and the Big Ten. West Coast games, like Oregon’s 8 PM Pacific kickoffs, add viewers that would otherwise be non-existent. This time slot provides a crucial opportunity to extend the Big Ten’s viewership window, and FOX’s strategy is built around capitalizing on those late-night eyes. Though 8 PM games aren’t ideal for everyone, they are part of the trade-off that comes with being in one of college football's premier conferences.

Take Two: The continued spiral of a once proud name

The attempted rebranding of the Pac-12 by Oregon State and Washington State has become a complicated and messy situation. Expansion efforts, including targeting schools like Memphis, Tulane, and UTSA, have failed, and financial constraints have made it difficult for these schools to join. Exit fees and the lack of a firm media deal are major hurdles, leaving the Pac-12 in a precarious position. The conference's ability to attract new members and maintain stability remains in doubt as it scrambles to survive in a changing landscape.

GRADING OUT THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2024

As the Oregon Ducks transition into Big Ten play, their performance over the first three games of the 2024 season reveals a mix of strengths and weaknesses that will be crucial as they face tougher competition.

Offensive Insights Oregon's offense has demonstrated moments of brilliance but has struggled with consistency, particularly on the offensive line. Early in the season, protection issues left quarterback Dillon Gabriel frequently pressured, notably in the game against Idaho, which was a closer victory than expected. However, by the third game against Oregon State, the offensive line showed signs of improvement. Noah Whittington's breakout performance helped the Ducks rush for 240 yards, indicating a potential turning point. Despite this, the offense continues to be hampered by penalties and missed assignments, especially in the red zone.

Defensive Dynamics On the defensive side, Oregon has been a mixed bag. The defensive line, anchored by standout players Jordan Burch and Matayo Uiagalelei, has generated consistent pressure. Nevertheless, lapses in assignment execution have allowed opponents to make big plays. The secondary, led by Jabbar Muhammad, has shown inconsistency but managed to limit Idaho’s quarterback to a 41% completion rate, a sign of potential strength as the season progresses.

Special Teams Performance Oregon's special teams have been a notable asset this season, with punter Ross James shining while kicker Atticus Sappington has had mixed results. Special Teams Coach Joe Lorig's effective leadership has been pivotal in transforming this unit into a significant contributor to the Ducks' success.

Coaching and Strategy In terms of coaching, defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi has been effective in making in-game adjustments, which has benefited the defense. Conversely, offensive coordinator Will Stein has faced criticism regarding his play-calling, particularly in addressing the offensive line’s protection challenges. Despite early discipline issues, the coaching staff appears to have improved overall team readiness as they head into conference play.

Key Observations and Questions Three primary observations stand out as the Ducks prepare for the rest of the season:

The offensive line has struggled but has shown improvement following adjustments made during games.

Dillon Gabriel’s growth in leadership and decision-making is critical for the team’s success.

The defensive line has performed well, though there is room for improvement in run defense.

This raises two essential questions:

Will the offensive line maintain consistency against tougher opponents?

Can Gabriel elevate his leadership to meet the team's expectations?

Looking Ahead A bold prediction is that Oregon will finish the regular season with just one loss. Despite challenging road games against Michigan and Wisconsin, the Ducks appear well-equipped to handle these hurdles.

DSA Inside Read: 3-2-1 Look Back at First Three Games

Midterm Report Card: Offense

Oregon Midterm Report Card: Defense

FIRST LOOK: UCLA

On Wednesday, we took a first look at the UCLA offense and defense ahead of Saturday's conference opener. The Bruins' offense has had a mixed performance, showcasing a strong passing game led by quarterback Ethan Garbers but struggling in the rushing department, averaging just 2.7 yards per carry. T.J. Harden, the primary ball carrier, has faced challenges, while Keegan Jones has shown potential but remains underutilized. UCLA's offensive line has been inconsistent, impacting both the run game and Garbers' performance. Conversely, the UCLA defense has been impressive, racking up 17 tackles for loss and demonstrating the ability to disrupt opposing offenses.

Key players like Kain Medrano and Carson Schwesinger have been standout performers, contributing significantly to the team's tackling efforts. However, the defense still needs to improve its pass rush and consistency, as they have allowed nearly 300 yards per game through the air.

For a deeper dive into the analysis, check out the full article:

RECRUITING WEEK IN REVIEW

As the Oregon Ducks continue their pursuit of top talent for the upcoming seasons, several notable developments have emerged in the recruiting landscape. Here’s a look at key updates regarding prospects who are considering Oregon as they move through their recruitment journeys.

Brock Harris is a 2026 tight end who has previously visited Eugene and is now set to return for the Ohio State game. The Pine View High School standout, hailing from the West Coast, has caught the attention of several programs, including Georgia and Utah, known for their success in developing tight ends. With the Ducks in the mix, it will be interesting to see how his upcoming visit impacts his recruitment.

Kaleb Burns, a 6-foot-1, 210-pound linebacker, has received an offer from the Ducks after the staff monitored his performance early this season. Although he remains committed to Baylor, Burns is excited about the Oregon offer and is giving it serious consideration.

In a recent update, Zac Stascausky, an offensive tackle from Central Catholic, has been offered by Oregon after the coaching staff evaluated more of his senior season tape. While currently committed to Washington, Stascausky's recruitment could take an interesting turn if the Ducks intensify their efforts.

McKay Madsen, a 6-foot-2, 235-pound linebacker from Clovis North High School in California, is another name to watch. Madsen plans to attend at least three more Oregon games this season, including high-profile matchups against UCLA, Ohio State, and Washington, signaling his strong interest in the Ducks.

Additionally, Richard Wesley, a 2027 defensive end standing at 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds, is a new name to monitor. He has expressed enthusiasm about how Oregon is engaging with him early in his recruitment process.

Meanwhile, Michael Terry, a versatile athlete from San Antonio, Texas, has opted to extend his recruitment timeline, allowing him to explore offers from Oregon, Nebraska, and Texas. Terry, ranked as the No. 91 overall player in the Rivals250, is considering how each program fits his skill set and aspirations. He recently visited Texas and plans to return next month for another game, while the Ducks are emphasizing how they envision utilizing him in their offense.

Stay tuned as the Ducks continue to navigate their recruiting efforts and solidify their roster for future seasons!

For more detailed information on these recruits, check out the following articles:

