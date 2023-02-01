With more than a full year as Oregon head coach under his belt, Dan Lanning has shown that his coaching staff is able to recruit the best talent nationally no matter where they might be located.

“I feel like we can go anywhere in the nation and go get the best players,” Lanning said Wednesday on National Signing Day as the Ducks won another high-profile recruiting battle.

Oregon made waves earlier this morning when four-star corner back Rodrick Pleasant, out of Gardena, Calif., chose the Ducks over local USC among other finalists.

Back during the early signing period, Lanning and Co. had pried another top national cornerback away from Southern California in four-star Daylen Austin.

“You get to be a part of something special,” Pleasant said about the Ducks’ ability to pull two of the top Southern California cornerbacks away from USC. “They’re trying to do something really, really special.”

The Ducks went 1-2 on their major recruiting battles that were decided Wednesday, as versatile five-star prospect Nyckoles Harbor (out of Washington, D.C.) chose South Carolina in the

Pleasant committed less than a half hour before Lanning’s press conference, so the Ducks' head coach had reservations about speaking on his commitment.

Pleasant made it clear in his recruitment that football is his top priority, but a chance to run track and field collegiately is also something that he prioritized in a college.

Though Lanning didn’t speak directly to how the track and field aspect played into Pleasant's commitment, he did talk about the advantage it gives his coaching staff in recruiting some of the fastest players in the country.

“I think ultimately if you have goals and part of your goals involve track and football, there’s probably not a better fit in the nation than this place,” Lanning said.

Lanning also spoke about some of the transfers that came to Eugene this offseason and specifically his relationship with former Gamecock and the top edge-rusher in the portal Jordan Burch, whom he had recruited initially out of high school.

“I think he makes us better as a team and I know his work ethic, I know his demeanor and his approach,” Lanning said. “Having that strong relationship four years ago, you never realize it’s gonna pay off down the road and come full circle.”

After losing players like D.J. Johnson and Jordon Riley on the defensive line, Burch will add some much-needed quickness and power to that group.

There remains one big name out there from the 2023 class in five-star tight end Duce Robinson, who has Oregon among his finalists with Georgia, USC, Texas and Alabama. He did not sign with any school on Wednesday and it's not known when he'll make a decision.

“We’re always going to look for opportunities to enhance our program. So if somebody can make us better and it fits, then we’re going to do that,” Lanning said.

Meanwhile, the transfer portal process will continue with another window for players to enter the portal after spring.

“I think that we all have to acknowledge that there’s a reality that more things can change,” Lanning said. “As things change, you adapt and we’re gonna be the best in the nation at adapting.”