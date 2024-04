Oregon is into the final week of spring practice as the Ducks inch closer to their spring game this weekend. Tuesday, head coach Dan Lanning spoke with reporters to look ahead to the final days of spring work for his team while offensive coordinator Will Stein gave his overview of the play on his side of the ball through the first 12 practices.

Additionally, transfer cornerback Jabbar Muhammad joined reporters after practice to discuss his move to Oregon and his adjustment to a new team plus his outlook for the fall. Meanwhile, running back Jayden Limar and receiver Kyler Kasper provided their thoughts on the spring up to this point and their roles for the upcoming season plus more.