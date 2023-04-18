Opening comments ...

"Good situational day from a football standpoint. We worked some 4-minute, get-the-ball back scenarios there at the end, a little bit of 2-minute coming back, had really lively competition, really went back and forth. Saw some big plays down the field from the offense today, saw some big plays on third down in our third-down competition, but overall a really competitive practice. I think it was a good day for us to get better."

What conversation do you have with the players after the scrimmage Saturday about where they stand on the depth chart?

"We don't talk a lot about depth chart. We talk about how we get better. That's what we really focus on. How do you get better to where you can be the kind of player that can play for us and operate for us day in and day out on a Saturday. We go to the doctor. We do a write-up just like we would in a normal game. We review the film, we have corrections, all those things are the same."

When do you do that?

"We covered it all on Monday and then we figure out what we've got to do going forward in the next practices. What do we still have to work on, what do we have to improve on?"

More thoughts on the scrimmage ...

"There's a lot of pieces. I think we've got a lot of football players that can play. We have more depth, especially defensively right now having more depth than we did last year -- overall got the ability to have a lot of guys that can have success. Continue to coach the fundamentals when it comes to ball security or attacking the ball, both sides of that. Just playing ball."