Wedensday War Room: First Look at Michigan

Oregon Offensive Report Card: Illinois
As always, Duck Sports Authority brings the Oregon offensive report card to you with our analysis of each position.
Take Two: Scholarship changes, Jared Curtis thoughts
Today in Take Two, thoughts on how scholarship changes will affect competition, plus thoughts on 2026 QB Jared Curtis.
Dan Lanning: "In this conference it's hard every single week"
At his weekly press conference Oregon head coach Dan Lanning talked about just how tough the challange is this week.
Weekend Recruiting Wrap
It was a light week in recruits visiting but could be impactful still. Some recruiting notes from the weekend.
DSA Inside Read: 3-2-1 look back at win over Illinois
Today on the Inside Read, we take a 3-2-1 look back at the win over Illinois.
