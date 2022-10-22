WR Troy Franklin has biggest performance of breakout season for Ducks
Troy Franklin proved on Saturday that he’s not just one of the best receivers in the Pac-12 but in all of college football.
The sophomore from East Palo Alto, Calif., was used sparingly (18 receptions, 209 yards and 2 TDs) in his freshman season in a stagnant offense that simply didn’t utilize its most talented weapons.
Though he’s been the Ducks’ top receiver throughout this season, Saturday against UCLA was his coming-out party.
He ended the first half by nearly matching his game-high in receiving yards (137) with 125 yards on seven receptions. He finished the contest with eight receptions for 132 yards and two touchdowns.
“We’re just scratching the surface of what he can be,” coach Dan Lanning said.
Likely the play of the game was Franklin’s 49-yard touchdown catch where he burned Bruins cornerback Devin Kirkwood over the top to give the Ducks a 17-10 lead with 10 minutes, 49 seconds remaining in the first half.
But his electric first half wasn’t over.
After an onside kick recovered by Oregon kicker Andrew Boyle came out of nowhere, Franklin then hauled in a 26-yard contested catch by snatching the ball over former Duck Jaylin Davies, who was flagged for pass interference on the play.
Franklin ended the next drive and subsequently ended the half with another touchdown catch -- this time showcasing his short-yardage versatility with a two-yard grab for the score.
“Really, really good receiver. He’s got great speed and I thought he made a great outside catch on our sideline,” Bruins head coach Chip Kelly said postgame. “We had a guy there stride for stride … give Troy and give Bo credit on that play.”
Quarterback Bo Nix cannot be left out without credit for Franklin’s breakout season. Nix has been the most accurate deep ball thrower in all of college football to this point of the season.
Nix had arguably the best game of his college career against the Bruin's defense, which was previously ranked the top defense in the Pac-12. He completed 22 of 28 passes for 283 yards and ran for 51 yards on eight carries.
“One thing we couldn’t do today was just getting off the field,” Bruins cornerback Stephan Blaylock said postgame. “Anytime [Bo] needed to get a first down, they got a first down.”
The combination of the two has made Oregon’s offense must-see football. Not to mention the boost it has meant for Nix’s resurgence.
Nix is a leading Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year candidate, and Franklin now has 27 catches for 429 yards and 3 TDs in his breakout season.
“Troy’s got great ball skills so when you put it up in the air for him, he’ll go get it,” Nix said. “That’s a great play by a great playmaker.”
But it wasn’t just those two rolling for the Ducks on Saturday. Lead running back Bucky Irving had maybe his most complete game of the season. He was a threat to UCLA at all parts of the field — rushing for 107 yards (season-high) on 19 carries and receiving 3 passes for 57 yards and a TD.
Though Franklin wasn’t as active in the second half, let’s not get confused: he was the biggest difference-maker for the Ducks against UCLA.
And he did it in front of a national television audience that learned a lot about the sophomore standout Saturday.