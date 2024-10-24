Advertisement

in other news

Dana Altman previews 2024-25 Men's basketball season

Dana Altman previews 2024-25 Men's basketball season

Dana Altman spoke to media last week to talk about the 2024-25 season and talked about health, depth, and adjustments.

 • Scott Reed
Dillon Gabriel: "The main goal is winning"

Dillon Gabriel: "The main goal is winning"

Dillon Gabriel is focused on getting better. Today he talked a lot about everyone around him and this weekend's game.

 • Scott Reed
Matayo Uiagalelei: "I'll play whatever is needed"

Matayo Uiagalelei: "I'll play whatever is needed"

Matayo Uiagalelei Steps Up in Jordan Burch’s Absence, Shines Ahead of Illinois Showdown.

 • Scott Reed
Kenyon Sadiq talks breakout, preparing for Illinois

Kenyon Sadiq talks breakout, preparing for Illinois

Kenyon Sadiq’s Breakout Game Against Purdue Highlights Oregon’s Depth Ahead of Illinois Showdown.

 • Scott Reed
Oregon Offensive Report Card: Purdue

Oregon Offensive Report Card: Purdue

Following a shutout over Purdue, today we bring our offensive report card to breakdown the performances.

Premium content
 • Scott Reed

in other news

Dana Altman previews 2024-25 Men's basketball season

Dana Altman previews 2024-25 Men's basketball season

Dana Altman spoke to media last week to talk about the 2024-25 season and talked about health, depth, and adjustments.

 • Scott Reed
Dillon Gabriel: "The main goal is winning"

Dillon Gabriel: "The main goal is winning"

Dillon Gabriel is focused on getting better. Today he talked a lot about everyone around him and this weekend's game.

 • Scott Reed
Matayo Uiagalelei: "I'll play whatever is needed"

Matayo Uiagalelei: "I'll play whatever is needed"

Matayo Uiagalelei Steps Up in Jordan Burch’s Absence, Shines Ahead of Illinois Showdown.

 • Scott Reed
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 24, 2024
DSA Roundtable: Illinois
circle avatar
Scott Reed  •  DuckSportsAuthority
Publisher
Twitter
@DSAFootball
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Oregon
2025Commitment List
Updated:
football
Rivals250 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Advertisement
Advertisement