Thursday Roundup: Recapping the week that was in Oregon football

Oregon’s dominant 35-0 victory over Purdue this week showcased a well-rounded performance that underscored the team's growth and maturity as they continue their unbeaten season. From the start, the Ducks set the tone with an efficient offensive attack led by quarterback Dillon Gabriel and a stifling defense that kept Purdue's offense from ever finding its rhythm. Gabriel’s sharp passing and Oregon’s balanced offensive approach, complemented by Jordan James’ two rushing touchdowns, allowed the Ducks to take control early. Although Purdue found some success on the ground with a few big plays, Oregon’s defense held firm when it mattered, limiting Purdue to just 93 passing yards and preventing them from converting critical downs.





As the game progressed, Oregon’s offense cooled off in the second half, with Gabriel finishing with 290 passing yards and two touchdowns. However, this shift in pace appeared intentional, as the coaching staff prioritized smart game management and preservation of player health. The Ducks' ability to maintain their focus after an emotionally charged win against Ohio State the previous week is a testament to head coach Dan Lanning’s strategic approach to the season. Instead of pushing unnecessarily in a game that was already under control, Oregon wisely played conservatively, keeping their defense fresh and their offense free from risky plays. This disciplined approach highlights the team’s long-term mindset, focused on playoff ambitions and staying strong for the remainder of the season.

Defensively, Oregon’s effort was especially impressive. Matayo Uiagalelei and Teitum Tuioti consistently pressured Purdue quarterback Ryan Browne, forcing him into uncomfortable situations and limiting the Boilermakers’ ability to establish any passing game. Oregon’s secondary, led by Jabbar Muhammad and Brandon Johnson, played a pivotal role in shutting down Purdue’s receiving corps, while key stops on third and fourth downs further demoralized the Boilermaker offense. Though Oregon’s run defense allowed some large gains, they tightened up in crucial moments, preventing Purdue from capitalizing on any momentum.

Ultimately, Oregon’s victory over Purdue not only reflects their ability to dominate on the field but also demonstrates their growth in managing games with a long-term view. As they prepare to claim the number one spot in the rankings, the Ducks are proving they can balance aggressive play with strategic preservation, a skill that will be crucial as they aim for a deep playoff run. Despite criticism from media detractors, Oregon’s performance was a statement of their completeness as a team, showing that their focus extends beyond just winning games—it’s about preparing for the challenges that lie ahead.

LINKS FOR THE WEEK:

Oregon takes care of business against Purdue with 35-0 win

Dan Lanning talks shutout, improvement, health of Terrance Ferguson

Dillon Gabriel talks about Oregon’s win over Purdue

Bryce Boettcher talks about importance of shutout over Purdue

Sunday Morning Sidewalk: The sun always rises

Dan Lanning: We had some really good moments

Take Two: Glory Road

Wednesday War Room: First look at Illinois

Matayo Uiagalelei: I’ll play whatever is needed

Dillon Gabriel: The main goal is winning

Kenyon Sadiq talks breakout, preparing for Illinois

Kobe Savage: Relentless effort is the main goal

Josh Conerly talks Luke Altmyer and Illinois preparation

Dan Lanning: Our guys are locked in

GRADING THE GAME

Following Oregon’s massive win over Ohio State, the big question on everyone’s mind was whether the Ducks would experience a letdown against Purdue. It was a reasonable concern, one that even we entertained at the DSA RoundTable. But as the national conversation took hold, this question became more of an expectation from pundits, with commentators like Joel Klatt predicting Oregon might struggle. That narrative, however, was quickly shattered by Oregon’s commanding 35-0 shutout. The Ducks came out firing, racking up 254 yards on their first three drives, and jumping to a 21-0 lead early in the second quarter. From there, they cruised to victory, completely controlling the game, yet still walked away with plenty of lessons to refine.

What stood out most from this game was the maturity Oregon displayed. The Ducks not only handled their business on the field but also showed the kind of discipline and focus that can take them deep into the season. Oregon dominated both offensively and defensively, with quarterback Dillon Gabriel leading the charge. His efficient passing game, supported by Jordan James’ two rushing touchdowns, helped the Ducks set the tone early. Purdue’s offense found occasional success on the ground, but they could never fully capitalize, thanks to Oregon’s relentless defense and tight coverage in the secondary.

As the game progressed, the Ducks’ offense slowed down, but this seemed more like a deliberate move than a sign of inefficiency. With a comfortable lead, head coach Dan Lanning and his staff managed the game conservatively, keeping key players fresh and minimizing unnecessary risks. Oregon’s ability to stay focused after the emotionally charged win against Ohio State showed Lanning’s strategic mindset for the season. This team isn’t just built for immediate wins; it’s built with the future in mind, with depth across the board and a long-term vision guiding their play.

One of the clearest signs of this depth is on the defensive line, where young players like A’Mauri Washington and Jaeden Moore are stepping into crucial roles. Washington, in particular, has shown remarkable growth, and his continued development suggests that Oregon may not need to dip into the transfer portal for defensive reinforcements. Alongside him, players like Matayo Uiagalelei and Teitum Tuioti are proving they can anchor this defense for years to come. Uiagalelei’s size and athleticism make him a disruptive force, while Tuioti’s high motor has been essential in stopping opposing offenses. Terrance Green also impressed against Purdue, while Aydin Breland flashed his potential in limited snaps. With this young talent already contributing, Oregon’s defense looks set for sustained dominance without needing outside additions.

Despite their overall success, there are areas where Oregon could improve. One key concern is the lack of consistent production from backup running backs. Jordan James continues to be an elite presence, but when he’s off the field, there’s a noticeable drop in effectiveness. While Noah Whittington showed flashes of his old form, he hasn’t fully returned to his pre-injury level. As the season wears on, Oregon will need better contributions from Whittington and others to ensure James stays fresh. Against Purdue, this wasn’t a major issue, but with tougher games on the horizon, depth at running back could become a critical factor.

On the bright side, tight end Keyon Sadiq’s performance was a revelation. He looked every bit the part of a future superstar, excelling as both a blocker and a pass-catcher. His ability to make plays after the catch and his route-running skills were on full display, reminiscent of former Oregon great Dante Rosario. Sadiq has all the tools to be even better than Rosario, and his emergence adds yet another dimension to an already potent Oregon offense.

Looking ahead, Oregon faces new challenges as they prepare to be ranked No. 1 in the country. The Ducks will be favored in every remaining regular season game, but they still have tough matchups against ranked Illinois and Michigan. Both teams are known for their physical style of play, particularly in the trenches, and Oregon’s offensive line will need to be up to the task, especially after allowing two sacks against Purdue. While those sacks didn’t affect the outcome of the game, Illinois’ edge rusher Gabe Jacas will pose a significant threat, and keeping Dillon Gabriel protected will be crucial moving forward.

Overall, Oregon’s 35-0 win over Purdue was a dominant performance that showcased their ability to control all aspects of the game. The passing attack was sharp, the running game provided balance, and the defense was stifling. While there are areas for improvement, particularly in the run game and backup production, this was a complete team effort. The Ducks demonstrated they’re not just focused on winning each game—they’re preparing for the long haul, aiming for a deep playoff run. Despite some national critics and the inevitable media noise, Oregon’s performance is proof that they’re ready for whatever comes next.

Here are the links to all of our stories this week in our post game analyses series:

Fifth Quarter: 2024 Purdue

DSA Inside Read: 3-2-1 Look at Win Over Purdue

Oregon Offensive Report Card: Purdue

Oregon Defensive Report Card: Purdue

RECRUITING THOUGHTS FROM THE WEEK

This week’s recruiting thoughts revolve around several key developments that could shape Oregon’s future classes. One of the biggest pieces of news is the potential reclassification of former Georgia commit Jared Curtis. Originally a 2026 prospect, there are murmurs that Curtis may reclassify to the 2025 class, a move that could significantly alter Oregon’s quarterback recruiting strategy. Oregon has been targeting a second quarterback for 2025, with names like Hawaii standout Jaron Sagapolutele in the mix. However, Curtis’ reclassification could position the Ducks to land one of the top talents in the country, especially considering that Curtis has already mentioned Oregon as a frontrunner. With Oregon needing two quarterbacks for the 2025 class, Curtis’ decision could solidify the future of the position.

Oregon’s recruiting class is shaping up to be one of the most impressive in the country, particularly with top-end talent like Jahkeen Stewart narrowing his choices between LSU and Oregon. Additionally, there’s growing optimism about Oregon’s defensive recruiting. Players like A’Mauri Washington and Matayo Uiagalelei continue to step up, showcasing the depth of talent already on the roster. This depth raises the question of whether Oregon will even need to explore the transfer portal for defensive linemen, as younger players are proving they have the tools to lead the defense for years to come.

Another key storyline is the potential visit of Linkon Cure, a Kansas State commit. While Cure’s ties to Kansas State are strong, a visit to Eugene could change everything. It’s possible this visit might happen quietly, given the pressure Cure faces to remain with his in-state team. Should Cure make the trip, all bets are off, as Oregon’s staff will certainly make a strong push to sway him.

This weekend’s game against Illinois might not have the same recruiting intensity as the Ohio State matchup, but key prospects are still expected to attend. Andrew Olesh, Jalen Lott, and possibly Jaron Sagapolutele are among the visitors. Olesh, a wide receiver, is still weighing his options, and while Penn State and Notre Dame are in the mix, the Ducks have room to make a strong impression. Lott’s return to Eugene is a positive sign, with the Ducks putting themselves firmly in the conversation against a perceived Texas lead.

On the defensive side, Oregon continues to lead for Zion Elee, while the situation with Brandon Finney seems less optimistic, with a possible flip to Penn State looming. However, with the recruiting carousel in full swing, coaching changes across the country may bring new names into play, offering Oregon more opportunities to secure talent.

As the Ducks prepare for the future, their recruiting efforts reflect the team's long-term vision. With top prospects visiting and young talent emerging on the field, Oregon’s recruiting momentum shows no signs of slowing down.

Check out all of our recruiting information in the linked articles:

Wednesday Recruiting Primer

Four-star 2027 LB on Oregon visit: "Their energy is like no other"











