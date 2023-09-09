DSA Roundtable: Staff perspective and predictions for Oregon vs. Texas Tech
Oregon couldn't have asked for much more out of its season opener that what it got last week in that 81-7 romp over Portland State.
Well, aside from a true litmus test of where this team is at entering Year 2 under Dan Lanning and Co.
That should come Saturday, though, as No. 13 Oregon takes on Texas Tech in Lubbock, Texas (4 p.m. PT on FOX).
The Red Raiders stumbled in Week 1 in a 35-33 two-overtime loss on the road and will be highly motivated to get back on track at home.
Our Duck Sports Authority staff breaks down the key matchups and storylines for Saturday in the weekly DSA Roundtable ...
1. Which offensive matchup are you most intrigued to see this week for the Ducks?
Scott Reed: "Troy Franklin v. Rayshad Williams. The 6-3, 215-pound corner will be a different kind of test for Franklin. Texas Tech knows Franklin is the go-to receiver for Bo Nix and I expect that they do everything they can to take him out of the game. They feel very good about the rest of their defensive backfield, so taking Franklin away would be a major boon for the Red Raiders."
Brandon Gibson: "For me, the biggest matchup is going to be the Ducks offensive line play against the Texas Tech front. Tech, under former Duck DC Tim DeRuyter, loves to bring pressure and is quite stout in the middle. Tech has also shown a weakness against counters in zone read and in “almost” getting to the quarterback in Week 1. If Oregon’s offensive line can make the needed blocking pickups, Nix, Irving and Co. should have the experience and talent to greatly capitalize on the aggressive nature of Tech and make some big plays on Saturday. Oregon will want to stay on the positive side of the downs, which will make it important not to give up any silly penalties or make big blocking errors in their first hostile environment as a new unit."
