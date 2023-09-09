Oregon couldn't have asked for much more out of its season opener that what it got last week in that 81-7 romp over Portland State.

Well, aside from a true litmus test of where this team is at entering Year 2 under Dan Lanning and Co.

That should come Saturday, though, as No. 13 Oregon takes on Texas Tech in Lubbock, Texas (4 p.m. PT on FOX).

The Red Raiders stumbled in Week 1 in a 35-33 two-overtime loss on the road and will be highly motivated to get back on track at home.

Our Duck Sports Authority staff breaks down the key matchups and storylines for Saturday in the weekly DSA Roundtable ...

