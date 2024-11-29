On this episode of Flock Talk: The Podcast Drew Davis and Scott Reed are joined by former Duck OL Nick Cody. Since this is Husky Hate week, all talk was on the heated rivalry this week.
On this episode of Flock Talk: The Podcast Drew Davis and Scott Reed are joined by former Duck OL Nick Cody. Since this is Husky Hate week, all talk was on the heated rivalry this week.
Dan Lanning spoke following practice today about the preparation for Washington.
Today in the War Room, we take a deeper look into the Washington defense; strenghts, weaknesses and key players.
Oregon used a 32-12 run over the last 9:35 to remain undefeated.
Jabbar Muhammad is ready for the other side of the Oregon-Washington rivalry this Saturday.
Ajani Cornelius, Ducks Focused on Washington Matchup with Playoff Implications.
Dan Lanning spoke following practice today about the preparation for Washington.
Today in the War Room, we take a deeper look into the Washington defense; strenghts, weaknesses and key players.
Oregon used a 32-12 run over the last 9:35 to remain undefeated.