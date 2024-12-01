QUAAAACK: Oregon lands OL Zac Stascausky

Oregon hosts Washington in the final hoime game of the 2024 season. Come chat with Duck fans abouth the showdown.
With the commitment of Kendre Harrison, what exactly is Oregon getting? Check out our scouting report below.
Drew Davis and Scott Reed are joined by former Duck OL Nick Cody to talk about all things Husky hate week brings!
Since it is Husky hate week, Brandon and Scott go over key story lines plus reminisce on their favorite post 2000 game.
Getting you ready for the weekend with our weekend recruiting primer including known visitors and some other notes.
Oregon hosts Washington in the final hoime game of the 2024 season. Come chat with Duck fans abouth the showdown.
With the commitment of Kendre Harrison, what exactly is Oregon getting? Check out our scouting report below.
Drew Davis and Scott Reed are joined by former Duck OL Nick Cody to talk about all things Husky hate week brings!