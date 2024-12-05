Recapping Historic signing day

This preview dives into the strengths of the Penn State offense and the key adjustments Oregon's defense must make.
Oregon held its Tuesday media availability and we caught up with Josh Conerly, Kobe Savage, and Brandon Johnson.
Jacob Hamre shares his key takeaways from the dominant win over Washington with another edition of Jakes Takes.
Following the commitment of Gavin Nix, we toook a look at four years worth of film and write this scouting report.
