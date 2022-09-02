Setting the stage for the spotlight showdown between Oregon and Georgia
The formal start of the Dan Lanning Era and simply one of the best games on the college football schedule arrives Saturday, with No. 11 Oregon taking on the reigning national champs No. 3 Georgia in Atlanta.
Sure, Ducks fans have been talking about this one since Lanning was hired in December, and yet we still have some more thoughts on the matchup.
Game info:
Who: No. 11 Oregon vs. No. 3 Georgia
Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Ga.
When: 12:30 p.m. PT
TV: ABC
Coverage from game week:
-Flock Talk: Projecting Oregon's defensive depth chart for Saturday
-Scouting the opponent: Despite 15 NFL draft picks, Georgia loaded again
-Perspective from the other side: Q+A with UGASports.com's Anthony Dasher
-Dan Lanning shares final comments before Ducks head to Georgia
-Dan Lanning on facing his former team: 'Play the game, not the occasion'
-Wednesday War Room: Projecting Oregon's offensive depth chart
-Inside Reed: Oregon's most improved players
Most intriguing offensive storyline:
It’s a gimme but the starting quarterback for the Ducks. With Bo Nix, you know what you’re getting. An experienced player that can scramble and make the throws to receivers downfield for explosive plays. With Ty Thompson, it’s more of a wildcard. Thompson may have superior arm strength, but the question mark for him is in decision-making. I may sound like every coach ever right here, but I feel confident in both players to lead the Ducks past the Bulldogs.
Most intriguing defensive storyline:
Can Oregon’s secondary hang with Georgia’s wide receivers and tight ends? The Ducks’ defensive backs might be the weakest part of the defense and playing against tight ends that move like receivers (Brock Bowers and Arik Gilbert) will be a tall task for the entire defense. Dominick Blaylock and AD Mitchell are UGA receivers that can be game changers if not given enough attention.
