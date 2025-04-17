Thursday Roundup: Spring heats up

While Oregon competes aggressively in the NIL era, Lanning’s philosophy is clear: compensation follows contribution. Players are rewarded for performance, leadership, and growth—not entitlement. It’s a balance many programs are struggling to strike, but Oregon’s restraint is a strength. As seen with the growing rift at Tennessee, culture cracks quickly when dollars speak louder than development.

As spring camp rolls on in Eugene, the Oregon Ducks continue to distinguish themselves not just with talent, but with principle. In a college football landscape increasingly shaped by NIL deals and transfer portal headlines, Dan Lanning’s Ducks are building their foundation on culture, cohesion, and accountability—not just cash.





This week’s Sunday Morning Sidewalk column emphasized that Oregon’s rise isn’t a spending spree—it’s a sustainable build. Lanning’s “earn-it” ethos is woven through every phase of the program, from recruiting and retention to development and depth. It’s a message echoed by players and coaches alike.

On the field, Oregon held its seventh and ninth practices this week, including a physical spring scrimmage that revealed steady growth. The offense and defense traded blows in a well-balanced battle, with Dante Moore and Austin Novosad showing flashes at quarterback and the offensive line continuing to gel. Transfers like Emmanuel Pregnon and Alex Harkey impressed, while returning leader Matthew Bedford helped anchor a reshaped unit praised by OL coach A’lique Terry for its chemistry.

Running back Makhi Hughes continues to draw rave reviews from both Dan Lanning and RB coach Ra’Shaad Samples, who turned down an NFL opportunity to stay in Eugene. “My heart was at Oregon,” Samples said, praising the depth and versatility of what could be one of the nation’s best backfields. Young backs like Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill are already earning trust, while Da’Jaun Riggs and Noah Whittington offer maturity and versatility.

Defensively, Bear Alexander is evolving into a dominant presence. The Georgia transfer has bought into the system and is pushing himself under the guidance of DL coach Tony Tuioti. “He’s become a guy we really count on,” Lanning said of A’mauri Washington, another emerging force inside. The EDGE room remains loaded with Matayo Uiagalelei, Blake Purchase, and Teitum Tuioti, while the cornerback group—led by Ify Obidegwu and Jahlil Florence—is quietly becoming one of the West’s best.

The transfer portal has added strength and experience, but Oregon isn’t looking to overload. The Ducks will only add if it makes sense culturally and competitively. While linebacker remains a position to watch for possible additions, Oregon’s current focus is refining what they have. As one insider put it, “This team is just built with NFL-looking guys. There is TONS of talent that just needs experience.”

The Ducks are halfway through spring, but they’re ahead of schedule in identity. Lanning’s blueprint isn’t just working—it’s thriving. In a sport where dollars often define headlines, Oregon’s defining characteristic remains something far more rare: substance.

THIS WEEK IN RECRUITING: The Ducks Go Deep—And Get Personal

It was a big week on the recruiting trail for Oregon, with momentum swinging sharply in the Ducks’ favor for one of the nation’s top prospects and meaningful connections forged with elite future talent.

The Headliner: Jackson Cantwell’s Return to Eugene What began with uncertainty ended with optimism as five-star OT Jackson Cantwell, the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2025 class, locked in an official visit to Oregon for April 26–27 and announced a commitment date of April 30. It’s a major win for a staff that has been quietly, but consistently, in the mix from the start. This recruitment goes deeper than football. For Cantwell, whose father Christian stood on the Olympic Trials podium at Hayward Field in 2008—the same year Jackson was born—this decision is tied to generational connection and personal legacy. The visit later this month could be the final step in what already feels like a carefully aligned fit between family history, football development, and Oregon’s multi-sport excellence.

Rashad Streets: 2027 EDGE Ready for Firsthand Look Oregon continues laying the groundwork with underclassmen, including 2027 edge rusher Rashad Streets from Raleigh, NC. At 6-foot-3, 230 pounds, Streets holds offers from major Power Four programs but was still “shocked” to receive one from Oregon given the distance. In his words, “It was an honor.” He credited EDGE coach Kamran Araghi for believing in his film and sees Dan Lanning’s no-nonsense, high-intensity approach as a perfect cultural fit. Streets will visit Eugene April 18–21, eager to study how Oregon uses its edge rushers and to experience the energy he’s heard so much about.

Elija Harmon: A West Coast Star with National Vision Few prospects blend dominance and discipline like 2027 DT Elija Harmon of Inglewood, CA. With 166 tackles and 50 TFLs already under his belt, Harmon visited Oregon last weekend and came away impressed—not just with the facilities, but with the focus. “What stood out was the attention to detail,” he said, citing that as a reason for Oregon’s 13-0 regular season. Harmon felt the slower pace of Eugene actually complements his tunnel-vision approach to football: “Way less distractions for me.” He connected deeply with DL coach Tony Tuioti and appreciated that Oregon focuses on developing talent rather than leaning heavily on the portal. “They’ll have 9 drafted D-linemen in 3 years and aren’t heavy in the portal… while still being more competitive than most schools.” Though Harmon isn’t ready to narrow things down yet, the Ducks made one of the strongest impressions so far.



