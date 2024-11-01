2026 DE talks Oregon visit

in other news
Jeffrey Bassa: "A lot of guys are excited"
Jeffrey Bassa talked about the excitement for the team and the importance of discipline and gap control Saturday.
Poncho Laloulu: "They're stout"
Oregon center Poincho Laloulu talked about facing elite defenders on the Michigan DL and the opportunity.
Teitum Tuioti: "He creates havoc"
Teitum heaped praise on Derrick Harmon as Oregon prepares for a road test in Ann Arbor this weekend.
Wedensday War Room: First Look at Michigan
Today on the War Room we talke a first look at Michigan ahead of Saturday's game.
Oregon Defensive Report Card: Illinois
Today we finish up our analysis of the win over Illinois with our defensive report card.
