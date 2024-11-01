Advertisement

in other news

Jeffrey Bassa: "A lot of guys are excited"

Jeffrey Bassa: "A lot of guys are excited"

Jeffrey Bassa talked about the excitement for the team and the importance of discipline and gap control Saturday.

 • Scott Reed
Poncho Laloulu: "They're stout"

Poncho Laloulu: "They're stout"

Oregon center Poincho Laloulu talked about facing elite defenders on the Michigan DL and the opportunity.

 • Scott Reed
Teitum Tuioti: "He creates havoc"

Teitum Tuioti: "He creates havoc"

Teitum heaped praise on Derrick Harmon as Oregon prepares for a road test in Ann Arbor this weekend.

 • Scott Reed
Wedensday War Room: First Look at Michigan

Wedensday War Room: First Look at Michigan

Today on the War Room we talke a first look at Michigan ahead of Saturday's game.

Premium content
 • Scott Reed
Oregon Defensive Report Card: Illinois

Oregon Defensive Report Card: Illinois

Today we finish up our analysis of the win over Illinois with our defensive report card.

Premium content
 • Scott Reed

in other news

Jeffrey Bassa: "A lot of guys are excited"

Jeffrey Bassa: "A lot of guys are excited"

Jeffrey Bassa talked about the excitement for the team and the importance of discipline and gap control Saturday.

 • Scott Reed
Poncho Laloulu: "They're stout"

Poncho Laloulu: "They're stout"

Oregon center Poincho Laloulu talked about facing elite defenders on the Michigan DL and the opportunity.

 • Scott Reed
Teitum Tuioti: "He creates havoc"

Teitum Tuioti: "He creates havoc"

Teitum heaped praise on Derrick Harmon as Oregon prepares for a road test in Ann Arbor this weekend.

 • Scott Reed
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Nov 1, 2024
2026 DE talks Oregon visit
Lee Wardlaw
Staff Recruiting Writer
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement
Advertisement