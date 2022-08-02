Five thoughts on Oregon's DL/OLBs ahead of fall camp

It’s no secret that Oregon head coach Dan Lanning is coming off a national championship with Georgia. There, he was the defensive coordinator for one of the most dominant defenses in the country.

As a first-time head coach, how will he incorporate his defensive expertise out West?

One thing that made his Georgia defenses stand out was the success at the line of scrimmage. Five Bulldogs recorded at least 5.5 sacks last season, including No. 1 overall draft pick Trayvon Walker, on a defense that produced five first-round picks overall and finished fourth in college football with 39 sacks.

Anchoring the interior line was future 2022 first-round selections Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt.

Meanwhile, Oregon’s defensive line lost a key member to the draft as well, with Kayvon Thibodeaux foregoing his senior season and getting selected with the fifth pick in the draft.

How will the line recover from the missing production? How will the transfers be utilized? How much impact can Lanning have immediately on the group? As fall camp approaches, I have some thoughts on how the defensive front will look in 2022.

