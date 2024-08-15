The pool of elite offensive linemen is narrowing, making top prospect Michael Fasusi a challenging target for Oregon. The staff may need to pivot by focusing on players already committed elsewhere or reevaluating lower-ranked prospects. Flipping committed players is notoriously difficult, so strategic persistence will be key. While Dunn's departure is disappointing, it underscores the ongoing necessity for effective recruiting.

The Oregon Ducks faced a setback in their offensive line recruiting this week with Aaron Dunn's commitment to Utah. Despite this loss, there is no immediate cause for alarm. Last year, Oregon signed just four offensive linemen and currently has three committed for 2025. With a pressing need for at least one more lineman, the Ducks' coaching staff is at a critical juncture in their recruiting efforts.

Current OL Targets:

Michael Fasusi: A coveted player who remains a long shot for the Ducks without a visit scheduled.

Josh Petty: A four-star prospect from Georgia who has shown interest but may be deterred by distance. (Committed to Georgia Tech after article was written.)



Austin Pay: Oregon has cooled on this prospect, with limited recruiting efforts.

Douglas Utu: A long shot due to his commitment to Tennessee, though a connection with current commit Alai Kalaniuvalu offers a slim chance.

Transfer Portal: The offseason might present opportunities with potential available players from previous cycles.

Other Recruiting Notes:

Michael Terry: Still undecided on a commitment date, with Oregon in a competitive position against Texas.

Andrew Olesh: Oregon offered this Michigan commit, showing serious interest despite his recent commitment.

Fall Camp Report: Practice 8

As Oregon prepares for the season, Fall Camp is in full swing. Key insights from practice include:

Joe Lorig: Praised Atticus Sappington's integration and experience, emphasizing goals for special teams and punter competition.

Jabbar Muhammad: Adjusting well to the new defensive scheme and noting the impressive physicality of camp.

Andrew Boyle: Focused on maintaining consistency as a kicker and overcoming injury challenges.

Fall Camp: Scrimmage 1

In the first scrimmage, Dan Lanning highlighted competitive play and physicality but acknowledged areas needing improvement, such as operational efficiency and explosive plays. The offense showed better third-down performance, though there’s room for growth. Lanning is optimistic about the team’s potential but emphasizes the need for continued development.

Sunday Morning Sidewalk: Fall and Hope

In a reflective piece, the author shares a personal connection to fall and Oregon football, expressing the bittersweet transition from enjoying games as a fan to experiencing them from the press box as a publisher. The essay touches on the evolving nature of fandom and the enduring sense of hope and nostalgia associated with the season.

Kodi Greene's Commitment Decision

The Oregon Ducks' 2026 recruiting class recently surged to No. 5 nationally on Rivals, bolstered by the commitment of quarterback Jonas Williams. As fans shift their attention to the next potential star, Kodi Greene, a 6-foot-6, 300-pound offensive tackle from Mater Dei High School, is making headlines. Greene, who transferred from Eastside Catholic in Washington, is set to announce his college decision later today. He’s choosing between USC, Oregon, Washington, and Michigan, aiming to focus on his upcoming season without the pressure of recruitment weighing on him.

Greene’s decision is heavily influenced by his relationships with coaching staffs. USC attracts him with its proximity and coaching staff, while Oregon’s multiple offensive line coaches and Coach A'lique Terry’s scheme are appealing. Washington holds sentimental value, with Greene being a fan and his brother currently playing there. Michigan’s strong coaching under new head coach Sherrone Moore also made an impact. Greene’s ultimate choice will hinge on these relationships, and both Brandon and I have forecasted that he will select Oregon.

Ducks Build Relationship with Chris Henry Jr.

Oregon’s Junior Adams has made significant strides as a recruiter, contributing to the Ducks’ strong positioning for top prospects. In the 2025 cycle, Adams secured a commitment from Dakorien Moore, Rivals' No. 1 wide receiver, and is now focusing on Chris Henry Jr., Rivals' No. 1 overall prospect for 2026. Henry, an Ohio State commit, visited Eugene recently and has developed a strong connection with Adams and Coach Dan Lanning.

Despite holding 34 scholarship offers, Henry’s repeated visits to Oregon indicate a growing interest. The presence of Oregon commits Nasir Wyatt and Jordon Davison at Mater Dei also plays a role in persuading Henry. While he remains committed to Ohio State, his visits to Oregon, Alabama, and Texas suggest that he is keeping his options open.

Oregon's WR Position After Mozee Decommitment

Oregon’s recruiting plans took a hit with Isaiah Mozee's decommitment and subsequent flip to Nebraska. The Ducks had hoped to keep Mozee, but his departure has opened a spot in their receiver recruitment. Michael Terry III is a primary target, but the Ducks might also look at other committed players who fit their needs. Oregon’s stacked recent recruiting classes give them some flexibility, allowing them to be selective as they continue to pursue top receivers.

Kodi Greene's Commitment Impact

Oregon’s 2026 class received a major boost with Kodi Greene’s commitment, the fourth prospect for this cycle and the first offensive lineman. His pledge elevates Oregon’s class to No. 5 nationally. Greene, a four-star rated as the No. 13 offensive tackle nationally, provides a crucial anchor for the Ducks’ future offensive line. His commitment comes at a time when Oregon is navigating other recruitment challenges, including a diminishing chance with 2025 prospect Michael Fasusi.

Greene’s commitment highlights Oregon’s success in securing elite West Coast talent. As the Ducks aim to further strengthen their 2026 class, they will also focus on potentially flipping Chris Henry Jr. from Ohio State.

Scouting Report: Kodi Greene

Kodi Greene is an athletic and technically skilled offensive tackle, projecting as a high-ceiling left tackle prospect. Standing 6'6" and weighing 280 pounds, Greene’s background in basketball is evident in his agility and footwork. His performance at the AveryStrong Showcase and his role in leading Eastside Catholic to the state title game showcase his high level of play. As he transitions to left tackle at Mater Dei, his physical development and technical skills will continue to evolve, making him a top prospect with significant potential.

Other Notable Rankings

Trey McNutt: The playmaking safety from Shaker Heights, Ohio, has earned a fifth star this cycle, showcasing elite range and athleticism. McNutt’s ability to cover ground and his potential as a centerfield safety make him a standout.

Jordon Davison: The five-star running back from Mater Dei faces scrutiny over his ranking due to NFL Draft trends and physical concerns. His senior season will be crucial in maintaining his five-star status.

Ziyarre Addison: The Oregon commit has made a significant rise in the Rivals250, showcasing impressive physical traits and technical skills. Addison’s development and performance suggest a bright future in collegiate football.

Oregon Ducks Fall Camp Updates: Building Momentum and Recruiting Insights

Competitive Practices Highlight Fall Camp

The Oregon Ducks’ fall camp continues to intensify as the team gears up for the upcoming season. Head coach Dan Lanning described Tuesday’s practice as “really competitive,” culminating in a demanding red zone period. Lanning stressed the importance of improving operational efficiency and adapting to noisy environments, a key focus as the team prepares for the loud stadiums they will encounter. The incorporation of crowd noise in practice aims to simulate game conditions and enhance player communication.

Senior wide receiver Traeshon Holden has emerged as a leader, reflecting on his mental growth and development in his role. Holden praised running back Jordan James for his energy and potential, highlighting their growing camaraderie. On the defensive side, linebacker Devin Jackson has shown significant progress, feeling confident in the Ducks’ scheme and benefiting from the guidance of veteran players like Jeff Bassa.

Evaluating Player Development

Lanning also noted the advancement of several key players, including wide receiver Evan Stewart and defensive lineman Amari Washington. Stewart’s aerial ball skills and Washington’s disruptive potential in the backfield are promising as the Ducks refine their roster.

Recruiting Notes: Top 2026 Prospects

Jackson Cantwell: Known as "Mr. Olympics," Cantwell stands out as a 6-foot-8, 300-pound offensive tackle with an impressive athletic pedigree. The son of former U.S. Olympians, Cantwell excels in shot put and discus, with a five-star rating and the potential to become a major college and NFL prospect.

Immanuel Iheanacho: A versatile 6-foot-6.5, 350-pound offensive lineman from Georgetown Prep, Iheanacho is noted for his exceptional athleticism and strength. His impressive performances on the football field and basketball court make him a top recruit, with a potential transition to right tackle or interior line.

Malakai Lee: At 6-foot-7 and 310 pounds, Lee has quickly become a highly sought-after offensive tackle. With offers from top programs and a four-star rating, Lee’s recruitment is being closely watched, especially given Oregon’s connections to Hawaii.

Recruiting Reflections and Challenges

The evolving landscape of college football recruiting presents new challenges for Oregon, especially with the transition to the Big Ten. The Ducks now contend with powerhouse programs like Ohio State and Michigan, and the increased competition has led to some high-profile decommitments. Despite these challenges, Oregon has made significant strides, with a high average star rating and a strong recruiting class. The coaching staff remains focused on building a national presence and securing top talent.

Fall Camp Progress and Player Insights

Recent practices have showcased the Ducks’ commitment to physicality and teamwork. Offensive line coach A'Lique Terry praised the unit’s progress and leadership, while offensive tackle Ajani Cornelius highlighted the team’s chemistry and physicality. Defensive back Kam Alexander, a transfer from UTSA, is adjusting well to the rigorous demands of Oregon’s camp, appreciating the competition and the chance to face top-notch receivers.

As the Ducks continue to prepare for the season opener, the focus remains on refining skills, enhancing communication, and building a strong team foundation.

