Thursday Roundup: This week at DSA

Oregon's football program has experienced a momentous yet relatively low-profile week as the team transitions from a monumental Big Ten Championship victory to playoff preparations and roster planning. The Ducks claimed their first Big Ten title with a 45-37 win over Penn State, highlighted by quarterback Dillon Gabriel's 283 passing yards and four touchdowns and Tez Johnson's 181 receiving yards and a touchdown. Their undefeated season secured the No. 1 seed in the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff, granting them a quarterfinal bye as they await the winner of the Ohio State-Tennessee game on December 21.





Amidst limited media availability, the team has focused on recovery and early analysis of potential playoff opponents. Meanwhile, Oregon is active in the transfer portal, notably hosting top-ranked safety Dillon Thieneman, who is also weighing interest from Ohio State. The program also unveiled its 2025 schedule, which includes marquee matchups against USC, Wisconsin, and Oregon State, among others, promising another challenging and high-profile season for the Ducks.

Awards Watch: Boettcher, Gabriel, and Uiagalelei Headline Oregon's Accolade-Filled Week

Bryce Boettcher Wins 2024 Burlsworth Trophy Oregon inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher has made history as the first Duck to win the prestigious Burlsworth Trophy, awarded annually to the nation's most outstanding player who began their career as a walk-on. Boettcher was honored during a ceremony at the Crystal Bridges Museum, joined by family, head coach Dan Lanning, and inside linebackers coach Brian Michalowski.

Boettcher’s remarkable journey includes leading the top-ranked Ducks in tackles this season with 87, along with 8.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, and several game-changing plays. A Eugene native and dual-sport athlete, Boettcher excelled on the baseball diamond before becoming a defensive standout in Oregon’s first-ever 13-0 season, capped by a Big Ten Championship.

Reflecting on his achievement, Boettcher called the Burlsworth Trophy the "Heisman of walk-ons," recognizing the unique path taken by players like himself.

Dillon Gabriel Named AP Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, Heisman Finalist Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel’s record-setting season continues to garner accolades, including the AP Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year honor and a place as a Heisman Trophy finalist. Gabriel has been a driving force behind Oregon’s undefeated campaign, leading the nation with a 73.2% completion rate and breaking the NCAA all-time record for total touchdowns with 187.

In the Big Ten Championship, Gabriel threw four touchdown passes against No. 3 Penn State, solidifying his Heisman candidacy. A Hawaii native, Gabriel joins an elite group of Heisman finalists with ties to the islands and expressed pride in representing his home state.

Matayo Uiagalelei Named Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Finalist Sophomore outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei has been named a finalist for the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award, honoring outstanding players of Polynesian ancestry. Uiagalelei, the Big Ten sack leader with 10.5 on the season, joins a prestigious list of Ducks who have earned recognition, including past winners Marcus Mariota and Penei Sewell.

Uiagalelei’s contributions extend beyond pass rushing, with 12.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, and a game-sealing interception this season. The award winner will be announced on December 19, with the presentation in January.

As always Duck Sports Authority will be on hand for all the festivities next month from Honolulu.

Ducks on All-Big Ten Teams Though many feel Oregon should have been more heavily represented, there were seven Oregon players named to AP All-Big Ten teams, including first-team selections Dillon Gabriel, offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr., and defensive lineman Derrick Harmon. Second-team honorees include Bryce Boettcher, running back Jordan James, wide receiver Tez Johnson, and Uiagalelei.

Notable highlights include James’ 1,253 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns, Johnson’s 78 receptions and Big Ten Championship Game MVP performance, and Conerly’s leadership on a Joe Moore Award finalist offensive line.

With an undefeated season, a Big Ten Championship, and a No. 1 playoff seed, the Ducks’ decorated roster now turns its attention to a national title run.

THIS WEEK IN RECRUITING

In a whirlwind week of commitments, visits, and transfer portal buzz, the Oregon Ducks continued to solidify their status as one of college football’s premier recruiting powerhouses. From reclaiming a high-profile offensive lineman to securing a dynamic linebacker, here's a breakdown of the latest developments.

Alai Kalaniuvalu Rejoins the Ducks

Oregon celebrated the return of four-star offensive lineman Alai Kalaniuvalu, who recommitted to the Ducks after a brief flip to BYU. Officially signing paperwork, Kalaniuvalu brings a major boost to Oregon’s No. 1-ranked 2025 recruiting class. Rated as the No. 3 offensive guard and No. 127 overall player in the nation by Rivals, Kalaniuvalu is seen as a foundational piece for the Ducks’ future offensive line.

A scouting report highlights his elite strength, athleticism, and technical prowess. With versatility to play across the line, Kalaniuvalu projects as a multi-year starter with NFL potential. Comparisons to former All-Pro Alex Mack underscore his high ceiling. His commitment strengthens Oregon’s offensive identity and positions the program as a leader in developing top-tier linemen.

Tristan Phillips: A Defensive Force

The Ducks added three-star linebacker Tristan Phillips to their 2026 class, further solidifying the No. 1 ranking for their recruiting efforts. Known for his physicality and sideline-to-sideline range, Phillips brings versatility and aggression that align with Oregon’s defensive philosophy.

Phillips expressed enthusiasm about Oregon’s development culture, stating, “They show year after year they are capable of sending guys to the NFL.” His ability to play multiple linebacker roles and contribute in coverage or as an edge rusher makes him a critical addition to an already loaded class. His commitment reflects Oregon’s focus on attracting talent that values both athletic and personal development.

McKay Madsen’s Oregon Visit

Three-star linebacker McKay Madsen from Clovis North High School enjoyed an immersive visit to Eugene for Oregon’s game against Washington. Currently considering Oregon, BYU, and UCLA, Madsen praised the Ducks’ facilities, game-day atmosphere, and coaching staff. He’s set to return for an official visit in mid-December before announcing his decision at the Navy All-American Bowl in January.

Madsen, who plans to take a two-year mission before joining college football in 2027, lauded Oregon head coach Dan Lanning’s authenticity and program culture. “Coach Lanning is building something special up there in Eugene,” Madsen said. His commitment could bolster Oregon’s linebacker corps for years to come.

2027 Safety Faruq Muhammad Sees a Dream in Oregon

Faruq Muhammad, a rising safety from Los Angeles, experienced his “dream school” up close during a visit to watch Oregon’s win over Washington. Muhammad, who logged an impressive 117 tackles during his high school season, connected with the coaching staff and praised Oregon’s facilities and team culture.

While he hasn’t yet received an offer, Muhammad is already building relationships with Oregon’s staff and sees himself fitting well into the Ducks’ system. His versatility as a defensive back makes him a prospect to watch in the coming years.

Portal Watch: Key Targets Emerge

As transfer portal season heats up, the Ducks are poised to address immediate needs. Notable targets include:

Dillon Thieneman: The standout safety is in high demand, with Oregon competing against programs like Ohio State for his commitment.Bear Alexander: A former USC defensive lineman, Alexander could fill gaps on Oregon’s defensive line following anticipated departures.Micah Hudson: The elite wide receiver and former top-10 recruit has reentered the mix, with Oregon exploring the possibility of adding him to its roster.

Other names to watch include edge rusher Williams Nwaneri, Oklahoma State safety Kendal Daniels, and offensive tackle Isaiah World, as the Ducks aim to enhance their roster depth and experience.

The Ducks’ Momentum

With top-ranked recruiting classes for both 2025 and 2026, Oregon continues to demonstrate its prowess on the trail. By blending high school standouts, transfer portal additions, and a culture of development, the Ducks are not only building for today but ensuring long-term success. As commitments finalize and portal activity accelerates, all eyes remain on Eugene as the program sets the tone for college football’s future.

THIS WEEK IN BASKETBALL

Oregon suffered its first loss of the season in dramatic fashion as UCLA’s Dylan Andrews nailed a contested three-pointer with just 0.4 seconds left to secure a 73-71 victory in Eugene, Oregon. The intense Big Ten showdown saw both teams trading clutch plays and big moments in a game that featured six ties and ten lead changes.

Oregon entered the game undefeated at 9-0 but fell to 9-1 overall and 1-1 in conference play, while UCLA improved to 8-1 overall and remained perfect in the Big Ten at 2-0. The Ducks held a narrow 34-33 lead at halftime, fueled by a strong performance from Nate Bittle, who scored 10 points in the first half. Both teams struggled with early turnovers, combining for 14 in the opening 20 minutes. UCLA’s Kobe Johnson kept the Bruins close with 11 first-half points, including three three-pointers.

The second half saw momentum swings, with UCLA briefly pulling ahead by as many as nine points midway through the period. Eric Dailey Jr., who finished with 19 points on 7-of-8 shooting, including 3-of-4 from beyond the arc, sparked the Bruins’ offense. Oregon responded with a strong defensive effort and big plays from Bittle and Jackson Shelstad. Bittle’s late-game heroics, which included a crucial steal and block, set up Shelstad’s go-ahead three-pointer on a fast break with just 10 seconds remaining, giving the Ducks a 71-70 lead.

However, UCLA executed a perfectly drawn play out of a timeout, allowing Andrews to hit the game-winning three-pointer over Bittle from the left wing. The Ducks were unable to respond with only 0.4 seconds on the clock.

Duck Men Drop First Game to UCLA 73-71