Thursday RoundUp: This week at DSA

The addition of Bear Alexander may raise some eyebrows given he is now on his third college program. But the reality is that this is a low risk, high reward addition for the Ducks. The Ducks will lose Derrick Harmon and Jamaree Caldwell after the season and while there is plenty of young talent that has really shined this season, adding an experienced defensive tackle with tremendous talent to the mix has the potential to have a major impact. The staff feels very confident in his ‘fit’ with the team and will work to see if they can get his talent to take over.

It has been another big week in the transfer portal as the Ducks have now added a total of six players via the transfer portal since the portal opened. The addition of two offensive tackles seems very critical given that Ajano Cornelius is out of eligibility and it appears more and more likely that Josh Conerly is going to get a first round grade.

On the high school recruiting front we start to look closer at the 2026 class and spoke with Daverin “Deuce” Geralds this week about his interest in Oregon and are working on getting more recruit interviews for the coming cycle.

Adam also shared information on multiple Oregon targets this week including an update from elite wide receiver Chris Henry. Later this week I will have my own thoughts on the targets from the recruiting rumor mill.

THIS WEEK IN FOOTBALL NEWS

This last week and all of next week will be entirely focused on the Rose Bowl. The rematch with Ohio State promises to be just as compelling. We had the chance to hear from both Ryan Day and Dan Lanning earlier this week and we started breaking down the Ohio State offense and defense based solely on their last six games of the season. What stands out most to me in looking at the Buckeyes is that a lot of the last six weeks looks just like the first five weeks of the season. The Oregon offense is by far the most complete offense the Buckeyes have faced and they struggled. Will they be better this time around? I will have some thoughts on that as we get closer to gametime. Offensively, the team has looked good at times, but they have struggled against solid defensive lines that can force them to be one dimensional. There are some areas I think Oregon can have success in creating some stops.

THIS WEEK IN BASKETBALL

The Ducks are a top ten team and it looks like this team has the chance to be the best since the trip to the Final Four back in 2017 – or at least as good as the 2019-20 team that lost the opportunity to compete in the NCAA Tournament due to Covid.

There are still some flaws on this team, but what really sticks out to me is that they find ways to win. This will be a fun team to watch develop over the course of the season.

Oregon Dominates Stanford to Move to 11-1





