Thursday Roundup: The big week ahead

Defensively, Lanning commended the unit's standard of play, particularly noting the impact of defensive end Jordan Burch, who played with aggression and effectiveness. Burch acknowledged a key turnover that shifted momentum in Oregon’s favor and praised the depth and talent of the defensive line. Derrick Harmon, who faced off against his former team, expressed pride in the team's growth mentality and highlighted Burch’s disruptive play.

In the aftermath of Oregon's 31-10 victory over Michigan State, head coach Dan Lanning praised the team's physicality and control, particularly in their rushing attack, while emphasizing the need for improvement in capitalizing on red zone opportunities. Lanning highlighted the effectiveness of the offensive line and running back Jordan James, who showcased his explosive running ability with a season-long 41-yard run, marking a breakout performance. "I've been waiting to break those 20-plus-yard runs," James reflected, crediting his offensive line's crucial role in his success.





Quarterback Dillon Gabriel reflected on his challenges, specifically two red zone interceptions, while emphasizing the need to learn from mistakes. He praised the defense for their performance during critical moments and acknowledged the importance of improving red zone efficiency as they prepare for their next game against Ohio State.

Lanning also acknowledged the emotional significance of the game for fans affected by cancer and celebrated kicker Andrew Boyle's achievement of making a 50-yard field goal—the first for Oregon in 15 years. Tez Johnson noted the significance of this win as Oregon's first Big Ten home game and emphasized the need to quickly shift focus to the upcoming challenges.

With a strong foundation from their recent performances, the Ducks are poised to face Ohio State, aiming to build on their momentum while addressing areas needing improvement.

Jordan James Reflects on Career Game Against Michigan State

Derrick Harmon Shines in Win Over Michigan State

Tez Johnson Still Wants to Get Better

Dan Lanning Post-Game: Still Some Moments for Growth

Dillon Gabriel Talks About Early Miscues and Moving Forward

Jordan Burch Talks About His Big Game Against Michigan State

AFTERTHOUGHTS ON MSU:

Oregon's victory over Michigan State was marked by dominant play in the trenches, showcasing the offensive line's ability to create opportunities for Jordan James, who had a breakout performance. Despite early struggles from quarterback Dillon Gabriel, including two costly red-zone interceptions, the Ducks' overwhelming talent and adjustments proved too much for the Spartans to handle. Oregon's offensive performance was characterized by a dominant running game while the passing game showed inconsistency. Gabriel improved in the second half, aided by exceptional pass protection, but he still struggled with accuracy. Creative play-calling helped keep Michigan State’s defense off-balance, but early turnovers prevented a larger margin of victory.

Defensively, Oregon dominated Michigan State, with Derrick Harmon leading a defensive line that pressured quarterback Aiden Chiles and stifled the run game. The Ducks allowed minimal yardage and limited Michigan State's rushing attack while maintaining pressure throughout the game. Despite a few lapses and a late touchdown allowed by reserve defenders, the overall defensive effort was strong.

The coaching staff demonstrated a solid understanding of their personnel and Michigan State's weaknesses, with effective in-game adjustments. However, they need to address early-game red-zone mistakes to improve execution moving forward. Overall, Oregon’s performance was marked by strong contributions in all phases, with standout players making significant impacts.

For a deeper analysis, check out the following links:

Fifth Quarter: Oregon vs. Michigan State



Oregon Offensive Report Card: Michigan State

Oregon Defensive Report Card: Michigan State

Hamre’s Takeaways



RECRUITING NOTES:

This weekend's showdown at Autzen Stadium between the Oregon Ducks and the Ohio State Buckeyes represents not only a pivotal moment for both teams on the field but also a critical opportunity for Oregon's recruiting efforts. With top-tier commitments and several sought-after recruits in attendance, this matchup is poised to make a lasting impression on the future of Ducks football.

The Ducks' 2025 recruiting class is shaping up to be exceptional, showcasing a wealth of talent. Elite defensive backs Dorian Brew and Trey McNutt are set to attend, demonstrating Oregon's appeal to top-tier defensive prospects. Meanwhile, Dakorien Moore and Dallas Wilson, two of the nation's top wide receivers, add explosive potential to the receiving corps, making them key targets for future quarterbacks.

The offensive line will be bolstered by 5-star Douglas Utu and 4-star Alai Kalaniuvalu, both of whom are crucial for protecting Oregon's future signal-callers. Quarterback Akili Smith Jr., with his family legacy, stands out as a top prospect, while 4-star EDGE/LB Nasir Wyatt and 5-star RB Jordon Davison further highlight the class's strength.

The excitement continues with the 2026 class, featuring promising prospects such as 4-star tight end Kendre Harrison, along with notable 4-star commits like Jonas Williams (QB) and Tony Cumberland (DL). Their attendance this weekend could significantly influence other recruits, showcasing the strength of Oregon's recruiting efforts. Potential stars at various positions, including skill players like Madden Williams (WR) and Derek Colman-Brusa (LB), add further depth to the class.

Josiah Molden, a 4-star cornerback and legacy recruit, son of former Oregon great Alex Molden, is also being heavily recruited. His presence could strengthen his connection to the program and solidify his commitment, adding to the defensive talent Oregon is building.

Looking ahead to the 2027 class, Oregon is already making waves with early commitments from top prospects like 4-star LB Kaden Henderson and WR Braylon Kasper, laying a solid foundation for continued success.

Although the visitor list for Michigan was not be the largest, the caliber of talent attending speaks volumes. Key 2025 commits like Cooper Perry, Rocco Graziano, and Tony Cumberland will return, joined by Boise State linebacker commit Mana Tuioti.

High-priority targets such as Zion Elee, the top-ranked edge rusher in the 2025 class, and Jireh Edwards, a top-five safety prospect, are also expected to visit. Their mutual interest indicates the Ducks' strong positioning in their recruitment.

The significance of hosting Ohio State this week cannot be understated. This game is set to draw a host of high-profile recruits, including several uncommitted prospects from Oregon's target list. The momentum gained from back-to-back weekends could be critical in bolstering the 2025 and 2026 classes.

The Ducks have a unique opportunity to showcase their culture, facilities, and on-field talent to recruits and their families. As Oregon aims to solidify its 2025 class and build momentum for future recruiting efforts, this weekend could mark a significant turning point. With commitments from elite prospects like Dorian Brew, Akili Smith Jr., and Josiah Molden, Oregon is set to leave a lasting impact on the next generation of college football stars.

Ohio State Visitor List



Ohio State Recruiting Primer



Atmosphere Matters



Michigan State Weekend Recruiting Wrap

Michigan State Visitor List

Jahkeem Stewart Update



Teams to watch for Jackson Cantwell